"It's a pleasure to play for the same club" - Mane reveals what he told Liverpool teammate Salah after AFCON final

Sadio Mane has revealed what he told Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah after Senegal defeated Egypt in the AFCON final on Sunday.

The Senegalese forward was the difference maker in the final between Senegal and Egypt. The match finished 0-0 in regulation and extra time going to penalties of which Mane took and dispatched the decisive one.

Following the contest a dejected Salah was approached by the Senegalese who had some comforting words for his club team-mate.

Speaking to beIN SPORTS, the Senegal captain revealed:

"I told him that he remains a very great player and it’s a pleasure to play for the same club. I have so much respect for him and he gave everything for his country. Unfortunately, he didn’t win, but that doesn’t mean it’s over for him."

He added:

"I also told him that he still has many things to win, including the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. They have a young team so maybe they will win it one day."

The duo will return to Anfield having been major players at the AFCON 2022 tournament, with Mane winning the Player of the Tournament award.

The Senegal forward's words of courage to the Egypt captain speak of the connection between the Liverpool pair. They will need to be at their best as Liverpool venture in the Champions League.

Can Mane and Salah reignite Liverpool's title push

The duo have been in fine form this season

Liverpool are certainly back in the title race after Manchester City's recent draw with Southampton. There are nine points separating the two clubs with Liverpool having a game in hand.

The African duo will be key if Jurgen Klopp's side are to beat City to the Premier League title.

Salah is currently the Premier League's top goalscorer with 16 goals and nine assists in 20 games this season. Meanwhile, the Senegal captain sits on eight goals and one assist from 20 games.

Should the Premier League side win their game in hand they would be in a healthy position to challenge for the title. It would put them within six points of leaders City.

If their brilliant form continues then Klopp's men could finish the season with some remarkable feats. They are also alive in all competitions including the Champions League, FA Cup and the Carbao Cup.

