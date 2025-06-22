"It's public knowledge" - When Argentine legend described why Cristiano Ronaldo is better than Lionel Messi

Former Argentina goalkeeper Hugo Gatti claimed earlier this year in February that Cristiano Ronaldo was better than Lionel Messi. However, he also stated that no other footballer could match the greatness of Brazilian legend Pele.

Earlier this year, Cristiano Ronaldo declared himself the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) in football history. Reacting to the Portuguese attacker's claim, Hugo Gatti stated that Ronaldo had been better than Messi but far from matching the standards of Pele. He told BOLA VIP (via GOAL):

"It is public knowledge that, for me, there is not, nor was there, nor will there be anyone like Pele. Pele is unrivalled; he was something else. Cristiano was very good in recent times, but he is not close to Pele; more are Maradona and Messi close to Pele."

Trending

"But what he says holds weight because he has been a champion of everything, a goalscorer and has played in the most important clubs in the world. It suits him well, he has more ego than me, but no, he is not the best in history. After that, for me, there are (Johan) Cruyff, Maradona, Ronaldinho, and (Alfredo) di Stefano," he added.

The former Argentina goalkeeper, however, believed that Ronaldo went too far with his GOAT claim.

"Cristiano was better than Messi, and he is better now too. That is the reality. CR7 is playing a football that is not as good, but it is at a different speed, and Messi is playing in a country club. I wish there were a to of Cristiano Ronaldos because that would improve and encourage more players who think that, feel it and don't say it.

"That makes I'm different from Messi because I've never seen him say that, take a risk like that. Then you have to prove it, and Cristiano, at 40 years old, continues to prove it. But he went too far because there is no one else like Pele," he added.

Cristiano Ronaldo guided Portugal to the UEFA Nations League title earlier this month, beating Spain 5-3 on penalties in the final.

When new Liverpool signing Florian Wirtz picked between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Germany - France - Source: Getty

New Liverpool signing Florian Wirtz was asked to choose between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in 2024 after Bayer Leverkusen won the Bundesliga title. Messi and Ronaldo have dominated the sport for nearly two decades, winning numerous individual and team accolades.

Picking one over the other is always a tricky choice. However, the German midfielder faced no such troubles and named Lionel Messi as the greatest. He said (via SEVEN MASTERS on YouTube):

"Of course, it's Messi."

The 22-year-old has joined Premier League champions Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen on a five-year contract.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shashank Shashank is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football since the past 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has also played the sport as a box-to-box midfielder and a full-back at national level, along with Tennis, Taekwondo and Boxing.



Shashank has been a Liverpool supporter since 2014 and had first stumbled upon the club after receiving a gift which had the words 'Liverpool FC' written on it. He has idolised Steven Gerrard over the years but his favorite football memory is the Reds' incredible comeback 4-0 win over Barcelona in the 2019 Champions League semis. He, unsurprisingly, also loves Jurgen Klopp's managerial style.



He strives to report 100% accurate content by going through several social media platforms, and prides himself on his above-average vocabulary and researching skills. In his career so far, Shashank has had the privilege of interviewing Indian national football team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.



Shashank also follows the Indian Super League and the Eredivisie along with European Football. In his off time, he likes to do theatre, watch Tennis, and travel. Know More