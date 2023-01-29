Liverpool's new forward Cody Gakpo has named teammate Curtis Jones as the player he has been hanging out with the most since joining the club.

The Dutch forward secured a high-profile move to Anfield this January from PSV Eindhoven for an initial fee in the region of £35 million.

However, Gakpo hasn't had the best of starts in Jurgen Klopp's team so far, as the youngster has struggled to showcase his qualities in games.

He, however, stated that he is settling in quite well at his new club and that his teammates have been very much helpful.

Fella’s barely found somewhere to live and people are already trying to write him off, it’s unbelievable 🗣️ Cody Gakpo: “Most of the time I have been in the hotel. I am moving this week, actually. That’s also something I’m looking forward to”Fella’s barely found somewhere to live and people are already trying to write him off, it’s unbelievable 🗣️ Cody Gakpo: “Most of the time I have been in the hotel. I am moving this week, actually. That’s also something I’m looking forward to”Fella’s barely found somewhere to live and people are already trying to write him off, it’s unbelievable 😂 https://t.co/O2K02SChCW

Speaking during an interview with Liverpool as seen on Rousing the Kop, he said,

"It’s a really good group. Everybody has helped me a lot and tried to make me feel at home as much as possible.

He continued:

“I hang around with Curtis [Jones] sometimes and with other players, like Ibou [Ibrahima Konate]. Everybody is nice and helping me, so that’s great.”

Gakpo will be hoping to get his Liverpool career up and running as soon as possible, as the Anfield giants aren't at their best this season.

An in-form Gakpo could be what the Reds need to turn their 2022-23 football campaign around after a very lethargic first half of the season.

Jurgen Klopp hails misfiring Liverpool signing Gakpo in surprise role

The German tactician has hailed his new signing Gakpo despite the player's sluggish start to life at Anfield.

The Dutchman was one of the best players in Eredivisie before signing for the Reds. However, he has struggled to showcase his goal-scoring ability at Anfield.

LiverpoolGoals @Liverpoolgoals_ Klopp has suggested that Gakpo can replace Firmino:



"Now we have, with Cody, obviously a really important asset again. Like a connector.

He can play the wing but he can play in the centre as well." Klopp has suggested that Gakpo can replace Firmino:"Now we have, with Cody, obviously a really important asset again. Like a connector.He can play the wing but he can play in the centre as well." 👀 Klopp has suggested that Gakpo can replace Firmino: "Now we have, with Cody, obviously a really important asset again. Like a connector. He can play the wing but he can play in the centre as well." https://t.co/ysgKfyQ6U4

The forward is yet to open his account for Liverpool, despite scoring 14 goals and registering 17 assists in 24 appearances for his former club PSV this season.

Klopp, however, has come to the defense of the under-performing forward, thus stating that his defensive performance has been quite impressive.

Speaking during an interview as seen in This is Anfield, he said:

“His defending is outstanding. Now you will say we bought a striker and talk about defending, but the defending in this position is outstanding."

He continued:

“This central position, that’s really what we need. “Everybody in this team is used to that when the ball goes wide and goes inside to the No. Six that there is somebody around."

He concluded by saying that Gakpo is a smart player and is always willing to learn:

“But, of course, internally it’s all fine. He’s fine. He’s a smart boy, he really wants to learn, a really good listener, so everything is fine with him."

Liverpool will face Brighton & Hove Albion away in the fourth round of the FA Cup on January 29.

