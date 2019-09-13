"It's really nice to see sporting culture grow in young kids", says Rahul Dravid as PCL 2019 kicks off in Bengaluru

Rahul Dravid addressing the kids

The Parikrma Champions League 2019 commenced on 12th September with former Indian cricketer and Padma Bhushan, Rahul Dravid, presiding over the inauguration. The former Indian cricket team captain kicked off the proceedings of the 9th edition of the PCL as he motivated the kids at the Padukone-Dravid Center for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru.

A total of 16 teams from Bangalore, Goa, Udaipur, Dubai and Goa are taking part in the three day U-16 football tournament. Organized by Parikrma Humanity Foundation, this season will be the ninth edition of the tournament. The foundation has over the years made sure the the tournament grows and reaches new heights. PCL is being held at the state of the art Padukone Dravid CSE in the outskirts of Bangalore with the referees from All India Football Federation (AIFF) set to officiate the games.

Dravid, while speaking at the occasion said, "Such tournaments help a child to develop love for sports and also helps them learn about winning and losing. The number of kids interested in sports is increasing slowly. It's really nice to see a sporting culture to grow."

"With the success of the Indian football team recently and the way badminton has picked up, that's what we need as a country, just to see sport being played. Kids should just enjoy their experience, take this as an opportunity to make more friends, learn from them, see how such events are conducted and meet new people. I think that is more important than the actual result ," Dravid concluded.

Also present at the inauguration was Parikrma Humanity Foundation's CEO Shukla Bose, who was extremely ecstatic to see the excitement prior to the commencement of the 9th edition of the tournament.