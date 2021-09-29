"It’s similar to Kane and Abraham" – Manchester United legend explains why Anthony Martial is struggling at Old Trafford

Anthony Martial has struggled to find good form on a consistent basis at Manchester United. The star has made six appearances for the Red Devils this season, barely averaging a shot per game in the Premier League while failing to register a single goal or assist so far.

According to Manchester United legend Teddy Sheringham, Martial's below-par performances are due to the star feeling unloved at Old Trafford. Speaking to Sportsmail, Sheringham said:

"When you are loved by a manager, you have that feeling. Martial obviously isn't getting that at the moment because there are other players at the club in front of him and you feel like you have to snatch chances when you can."

Comparing Anthony Martial's problems with the issues Tammy Abraham faced at Stamford Bridge, Sheringham explained:

"It's similar to Harry Kane and Tammy Abraham, centre-forwards need to be loved. Tammy has gone to Roma and Jose Mourinho has said, 'Go in there and if you miss chances, you're not going to be out the team straight away.' It gives you a relaxed time. Footballers need to be relaxed and cool in front of goal, not snapping at chances."

Sheringham added:

"If you're not feeling loved and appreciated, if you feel you have one chance to do well in the Carabao Cup and if you don't you're not going to get anywhere near the Premier League games, it does put pressure on you."

Brought to Old Trafford for £60 million in 2015, Martial has struggled to perform consistently and is currently lower down the pecking order at Manchester United.

With players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood in better form, it's unlikely that Anthony Martial will get many more starts unless his performances pick up again.

I like what I see from Anthony Martial: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United Training and Press Conference

Last season, Anthony Martial was sub-par for Manchester United as he struggled to make his appearances count often. He ended the season with only six goals in 30 appearances. However, the Red Devils manager was quick to defend the 25-year-old striker at the start of the season: Solskjaer said:

"As I've said before we really rate Anthony. Last season was disappointing, we had injuries, he lost some form, the season before he was our top scorer."

Solskjaer added:

"I'm very confident and I like what I see from Anthony when I see him in training now. When I see him in the gym he has that little bit of grit between his teeth again."

