"It's over for South Korea" "I'm awake" - Fans rejoice as Neymar returns to Brazil starting XI for crucial 2022 FIFA World Cup clash

Brazil have announced their starting lineup for their Round of 16 clash against South Korea at the 2022 FIFA World Cup today (December 5). Fans cannot contain their excitement at seeing Neymar Jr. back in the starting XI for Le Selecao.

The Paris Saint-Germain ace had missed their last two games with an ankle injury he sustained in Brazil's opening game win over Serbia. However, he has recovered just in time for the crucial knockout stages.

Tite has thrown him right back into the XI, an indication of how important the forward remains in the squad.

Neymar (75) is the most prolific scorer in Brazil's history after only Pele (77) and is aiming to win his first major international title with his country.

His return spells good news for the Canaries, who are set to face South Korea tonight in a potentially challenging draw.

Brazil looking to reach 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals over gritty Korea

Le Selecao are looking to reach the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup for the eighth time in a row, but face a potentially tough clash with South Korea.

The Taegeuk Warriors emerged from a group featuring Portugal and Uruguay, taking four points off those two sides. They are set to play in their first knockout match since 2010.

They are the underdogs here but possess good attacking options and have displayed a big-game mentality in the Qatar showpiece. They could make life difficult for the south American side.

Tite's squad, however, will be bolstered by the return of Neymar as he was key to both their goals in a 2-0 win over Serbia.

The former Barcelona man is playing in potentially his last FIFA World Cup. He reportedly dropped hints that he could retire from the international stage soon.

He will be hoping to guide his team to a sixth title before signing off.

