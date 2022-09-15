"It's spreading a little too much right now" - Hugo Lloris worried about unity and focus of France national team ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

France captain Hugo Lloris is worried about his national team's cohesion, or the lack of it, ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

France will be heading into the tournament as the defending champions. However, the team's superstar players Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe have been hit by a bizarre controversy leading up to the marquee event.

Paul Pogba's older brother, Mathias Pogba, claimed that the French superstar had used witchcraft in a bid to curse his teammate Mbappe. However, the former Manchester United player has refuted those claims.

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is worried that the rumors surrounding the two superstar players might take the team's attention away from the World Cup. He also addressed accusations of dysfunction at the France Football Federation (FFF).

Here is what Lloris said (via L'Equipe):

"I do not have all the elements (concerning the accusations of dysfunction of the FFF), so I do not know if all this is founded. In any case, a few months before the World Cup, it is important to remain united and focused on the objective (the World Cup). We will need all our strength, all our energies. You have to stay focused on the field. It's spreading a little too much right now."

Both Pogba and Mbappe played pivotal roles in the team's triumph in 2018.

Lloris has made 139 appearances for his country and is set to be the No. 1 for the upcoming tournament in Qatar.

Paul Pogba is set to be a part of FIFA World Cup 2022 despite surgery

Paul Pogba sustained a meniscus injury during Juventus's pre season. While surgery seemed to be the best route to recovery, the player initially opted not to go under the knife.

However, on second thoughts, he underwent a surgery and is expected to be out for eight weeks. His return is not expected before November 10, 10 days before the World Cup commences.

According to L'Equipe, the superstar midfielder will, however, be traveling to Qatar with the national team for the upcoming tournament.

It is understood that the player has a special status in the French squad and Didier Deschamps considers the former Manchester United player an important part of his plans.

It will be interesting to see what type of impact Pogba has during the tournament in Qatar.

