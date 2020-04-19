It's time for Harry Kane to end a decade of frustration at Tottenham Hotspur

The time has come for Harry Kane to leave Tottenham Hotspur

He's the talismanic England striker who was linked with a string of potential world-record-breaking transfers prior to the COVID-19 crisis. And if Harry Kane is to make his potential achievements in the game a reality, the time has come for him to leave Tottenham Hotspur behind.

There is an irony in that Spurs have never been better placed to challenge alongside Europe's elite. But there are limiting factors that remain within the club that will deny them from emulating consistent domestic and European success until radical changes are made.

The time is right

Kane will turn 27 this summer, and he will head into next season at the very peak of his career. Once he fully recovers from the long-term injury that has curtailed his involvement in the current season, he should be in the best physical condition of his career. This, coupled with the mental experience he has, will help him to compliment the demands placed upon him.

Regarded as one of the most natural strikers in the modern game, there is a throwback element attached to Kane. It is suggestive of him being more of a robust and traditional English forward suited to a previous era. While the comparison is legitimate, it should not be considered derogatory, as it represents a unique strength in his game that few of his peers can match.

Harry Kane will have the pick of Europe's elite should he decide to depart Spurs

Manchester United and Real Madrid are two European giants reportedly courting the striker and keeping a close on developments at Tottenham Hotspur. They have the financial power to make a realistic move, and the ambition to attract Kane for what would be the defining move of his career. After spending over a decade at Spurs without a trophy to his name, the time has come to move on.

But while the new stadium has opened up a new financial opportunity for Spurs to compete on the biggest stage, the club are not equipped to make the transition. And, should Kane remain a part of the process, his club career will pass him by without success. However, other clubs will consider him to be the missing piece in the puzzle.

The Mourinho element

From the financial prudence of Chairman Daniel Levy to the controversial appointment of José Mourinho as manager, Spurs are not pushing for success anytime soon. It was Mourinho's predecessor, Mauricio Pochettino, who complimented their ambition of a brighter future. But the Argentinian was not considered the right man to take the project forward.

Of course, Pochettino will return to the game and he will experience success elsewhere, his managerial talent dictates such. Spurs' loss will be another clubs gain, and the Mourinho experiment will eventually end in frustration. It won't be an exaggeration to say that the Portuguese continues to live off his name and reputation rather than delivering the necessary silverware.

José Mourinho will struggle to deliver silverware at Tottenham Hotspur

Mourinho will have an appreciation for the importance of Kane in his short and long-term plans at the club, but he will not offer enough to keep him there. Spurs need to make a real statement of intent when football resumes. And, only a string of impressive signings will be enough to convince Kane that he could actually achieve his dreams at Spurs.

It is unlikely to happen, as the only way Levy is likely to sanction such investment is if Kane is sold to the highest bidder. It is likely that Kane could eclipse the current world-record transfer fee this summer if he does accept that this is the time to move on. But his nature will make it a tough decision, and his attachment to the club is a bond difficult to sell.

Francesco Totti stated that one league title with Roma was worth 10 with any other club, or something along those lines. It is the sentiment that matters, and it will resonate with Kane. The success he craves with Spurs would have a different emotion if it was achieved elsewhere. And, it is this emotional factor that Levy and Mourinho will need to exploit to keep him there.

The possibility of Madrid

However, Kane is a level-headed figure, and he will know his true to Levy is a financial one. He's smart enough to know that he would be discarded if he was no longer performing to the required level. Similarly, he will understand that the mechanics of business in the modern football world do not allow for emotion. Careers are judged on trophies, and Kane must now consider how his career will be defined in the future.

Harry Kane has shown his true potential for club and country

While there is no guarantee of success elsewhere, the chances of the Tottenham Hotspur project reaping early rewards are slim. It is a project that will need to evolve, and while Mourinho is making the initial steps, he will not be in charge when the club eventually reaches the finish line. Kane has played his part in the story since establishing himself in the team in 2014, but he has also now reached his final chapter.

Moving to another club in England would be tough for Spurs to take, and a switch to the continent may prove more beneficial for all parties concerned. Karim Benzema is reaching the end of his illustrious time at Real Madrid, and Kane would be considered the perfect replacement in that centre forward role. It would a move to mirror that of Gareth Bale in the summer of 2013.

Kane would be a natural replacement to Karim Benzema at Real Madrid

Meanwhile, Manchester United remain desperate to reclaim their throne in England, and it will take something exceptional for this to be achieved anytime soon. Kane ticks all the boxes, but under the management of Ole Gunnar Solskjær, they currently seem no better equipped than Spurs. Again, Kane is at the stage of his career where success is already overdue.

A world-record transfer fee brings with it an incredible weight of expectation, but Kane has put in the hard yards during his career to not let it faze him. From his series of loan moves to his latest injury, he has shown himself to be a natural and composed figure leading the line for England. Additionally, he would not be distracted by the pressure of moving for a significant transfer fee.

Right project, wrong time

The new stadium at Tottenham Hotspur demands success

There is an irony in the fact that this current Spurs project would be perfect for a younger Kane, while the appointment of Mourinho over Pochettino has only delayed any chance of future success. The new stadium has taken the club forward off the field, but bad decisions on it will prevent them from achieving the immediate success their current status suggests is possible.

The immediate future of Kane will be a defining point in his career, and in the immediate ambition of Tottenham Hotspur. The club must decide if his value is better spent on investing in their striker or spending his transfer fee on replacements. It goes without saying that they will also have to factor in the respective risks attached to whatever they decide. But it is Kane himself who has the biggest decision of all.