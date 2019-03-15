×
'It's time for whoever made the decisions to leave': Eibar coach hints Real Madrid should sack Florentino Perez

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
396   //    15 Mar 2019, 10:53 IST

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Super Cup
Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Super Cup

What's the story?

Eibar coach Jose Luis Mendilibar has criticized the decisions made by the Real Madrid board this season, especially those concerning Zinedine Zidane's replacements following his departure last summer.

In case you didn't know...

Zidane's departure, coupled with Cristiano Ronaldo's exit, saw the European champions fall off their throne almost immediately. The Frenchman's first successor Julen Lopetegui could not bring out the best in the team and as a result, they suffered their worst start to a season since 2001-02.

A humiliating Clasico defeat to Barcelona ultimately resulted in the former Spain manager's sacking, leading the way for Santiago Solari to take charge and undo the damage.

Under Solari, the team made no remarkable developments and it did not take long for them to once again go on a downward spiral, crashing out of the Champions League and the Copa del Rey as well as losing another LaLiga Clasico all in the span of a week.

All these events led to the re-appointment of Zidane, who won three consecutive Champions League titles and one league trophy during his previous stint with the Blancos.

The heart of the matter

Mendilibar has now given his thoughts on the club's recent decisions, stating that the sacking of the two managers prove that the club has failed to successfully manage the team.

Speaking to Radio Marca, the 58-year-old said, "Zidane is Real Madrid's third coach this season and that is not a good sign. That's a sign that they have failed twice."

The second-longest serving coach in LaLiga added that it is time for Real Madrid to sack the people who made these decisions.

"When you have dismissed two coaches maybe it's time for whoever made the decisions to leave, as something has been done badly. At Real Madrid there is one who commands and does everything."

What's next?

Zidane will take charge of his first game since his re-appointment on Saturday when Real Madrid will face Celta Vigo in LaLiga.



Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
