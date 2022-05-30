"It’s very difficult" - Thierry Henry defends Liverpool star for his role in Vinicius Jr's goal for Real Madrid 

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has defended Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold for his role in Vinicius Junior's winning goal for Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday.

The right-back was caught out at the back as the Los Blancos winger sneaked in behind him to connect with Federico Valverde's driven cross and tap home from close range.

It was enough to help the Spanish champions sink the Reds and clinch the European title.

Alexander-Arnold received his fair share of stick for that moment despite giving the Brazilian a tough run for his money in large parts of their duel during the final.

Henry, however, has come to his defense as he feels it wasn't an easy cross to defend. Speaking to CBS Sports on Paramount+, he said (via HITC):

“It’s an awkward position that he takes to defend that cross. But the overlap makes it difficult for him from Carvajal and Valverde switches that ball across the box, it’s very difficult for Trent Alexander-Arnold to defend that."

Assuming that Alexander-Arnold was thinking about Karim Benzema, the 44-year-old further added:

“I don’t think he even looks at the beginning where is Vinicius. He knows Benzema isn’t in front of him. He sees Benzema stopping, so he is stopping with his line. But there is a man behind you – For me, it’s a very tough one for Trent Alexander-Arnold to defend on that one.

“Remember, Liverpool lost the ball. He shuffled across a bit more thinking about Benzema a bit too much and he never thought about his winger.”

The Champions League final defeat made for a bitter end to a hugely promising campaign for Liverpool, who were pushing for a quadruple of trophies, but only ended up with the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup.

Liverpool's season is still a success

It wasn't a memorable ending but Liverpool can still be proud of their accomplishments this season.

They played every game possible on all fronts and capped off the season with their first domestic double in years.

Liverpool FC @LFC "This is the best club in the world" "This is the best club in the world" ❤️ https://t.co/zMsyC5Q5FB

The Reds also pushed Manchester City to the final day and finished just a point behind them in the Premier League, while giving Real Madrid a tough fight in the UCL final as well.

This was a side that overcame the eventual Ligue 1 champions, the defending European champions and the English champions on their way to the finals, and there's no disgrace in losing to a side like that.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by S Chowdhury