"It's wrong, very disrespectful to your partner" - Model calls out Neymar Jr for messaging her despite being in a relationship with Bruna Biancardi

FashionNova ambassador and model Celeste Bright called out Neymar Jr. for DMing her on Instagram despite being in a relationship with Bruna Biancardi. This comes just days after the PSG superstar was exposed for allegedly cheating on his pregnant girlfriend.

Brazilian blogger Fernanda Campos recently accused Neymar of cheating on Biancardi with her on June 12. The pair allegedly got together and had an intimate moment on Brazilian Valentine’s Day eve. She got into contact with the Brazilian website Metropoles and provided evidence of the affair.

Neymar posted a public apology where he admitted he was at fault. The apology was reposted by Celeste Bright on her Instagram story. She is a part of NEXT Models Miami and boasts of 1.3 million followers on Instagram.

However, the Brazil winger slid into her DMs with an emoji of applause on Wednesday (June 28). Bright didn't take kindly to this and exposed his message with a defiant statement (via UOL Esport):

"If you have a girlfriend or wife, don't direct message girls. It's wrong, very disrespectful to your partner."

Even though the 31-year-old's intentions may have been genuine, this isn't a good public look for him amid the cheating allegations by Campos.

Neymar Jr Issues public apology to pregnant girlfriend amid cheating allegations

Neymar recently issued an emotional apology on Instagram after being accused of cheating on his pregnant girlfriend Bruna Biancardi.

The pair publicly confirmed their relationship back in April 2022. They would break up soon after for reasons unknown, but patched things up early in 2023. Biancardi announced she was pregnant with his child in April, much to the delight of their fans.

Fernanda Campos' accusations of the PSG superstar cheating on his partner, just two months later, quickly went viral. The 31-year-old issued an apology via an open letter (via UOL Esport):

"Justify the unjustifiable. I didn't need to. But I need you in our life. I saw how much you were exposed, how much you suffered with all this and how much you want to be by my side. And I by your side. I made a mistake. I made a mistake with you."

He added:

"Bru, I already apologized for my mistakes, for the unnecessary exposition, but I feel obliged to publicly reaffirm that. If a private matter has become public, the apology must be made public. I can't imagine without you."

It is currently unknown if the couple are still dating or not. Their daughter has been named Marie, and will be the sister of his first child - Davi Lucca.

