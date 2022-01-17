"It could be the signing of the summer" - Kevin Phillips believes Tottenham Hotspur's interest in Manchester United star is a 'no-brainer'

As per Sky Sports, Tottenham Hotspur are looking to sign Manchester United star Jesse Lingard on a free transfer this summer. Former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips believes the attacking midfielder would be a decent addition to Antonio Conte's squad at White Hart Lane.

The Englishman feels it's a no-brainer to secure the signature of Jesse Lingard provided he joins as a free agent. According to him, the Manchester United star could be the signing of the summer if he manages to impress as he did during his loan spell at West Ham.

Kevin Phillips told Football Insider:

"That would be a great signing. I would have reservations if they had to pay a fair few quid but on a free, it is a no-brainer. I think that could be the signing of the summer, especially if he puts in performances like he did at West Ham."

The former Sunderland striker went on to predict Jesse Lingard will be a good fit for Antonio Conte's system due to his ability and work rate. He also suggested the Manchester United star could be used as a replacement for Dele Alli, who is rumored to be close to parting ways with Spurs.

"I think he’d be a good fit at Tottenham. His work rate and his ability will appeal to Conte," Kevin Philips continued.

"It depends where he goes in a plays but you’d think it would. be as one of those players in behind [Harry] Kane. He could be the replacement for Dele Alli, if he leaves as expected. There’s no doubt about it, on a free, Lingard would be a great signing," he reiterated.

The Englishman will become a free agent this summer

Could Jesse Lingard leave Manchester United for Tottenham this summer?

The attacking midfielder appears to be nearing the end of the road at Old Trafford. As it stands, it is safe to conclude that he's not in the club's plans at the moment. So far this season, the 29-year-old has started only two games for the Red Devils across all competitions.

Lingard's contract with Manchester United expires at the end of the current campaign. Given his situation at Old Trafford, it wouldn't be a surprise if he ends up leaving the club as a free agent at the end of the term. Will he join Tottenham Hotspur? Only time will tell.

