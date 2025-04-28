"It would be unfair" - When Antonio Rudiger gave spot-on answer for Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger once shared his take on the age-old Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate. The two legends have often been pitted against each other over the last two decades.

Football fans and pundits will perhaps forever remain divided on who is the better footballer between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The duo have dominated football for the last two decades, winning 13 Ballons d'Or together, with Messi having eight and Ronaldo five. Some appreciate Ronaldo for his hard work and work ethic, while others prefer Messi for his unique talent and gameplay. Both icons left European football over two years ago but continue to remain among the best players in the world today.

In an interview last year (h/t YSS Scores), Antonio Rudiger shared his take on the age-old rivalry, claiming he doesn't like pitting Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo against each other. He said:

"Comparing Messi and Ronaldo? I don't like this discussion. I played against Ronaldo and Messi, against Cristiano when he was at Manchester United, and I played against Messi a lot in some important matches between Barcelona and Chelsea."

Antonio Rudiger faced both Messi and Ronaldo in four games for club and country. He won and lost one game each, while drawing twice against the legendary Portuguese. Meanwhile, the German centre-back has never won against Messi, both drawn and lost two times each. Speaking of the debate, he added:

"For me, Messi is the best ever on the individual level because of his talent. Ronaldo, with what he achieved individually and collectively and the numbers he achieved, it would be unfair to put one person above the other. They must be respected. They are in the same position."

Rudiger currently plies his trade for Cristiano Ronaldo's former club, Real Madrid. The German has previously represented Chelsea and Roma, among others.

When Lionel Messi claimed he and Cristiano Ronaldo "fed off each other's rivalry"

In an October 2023 interview with LE'quipe after winning his record eighth Ballon d'Or, Lionel Messi shared his thoughts on his two-decade-long rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo. He said (via GOAL):

"It was a great battle, from a sporting point of view. We fed off each other's rivalry because we're both great competitors. He, too, always wanted to win everything, all the time. It was a very enjoyable time for both of us and for everyone who loves football."

Messi added that both of them deserve credit for remaining at the top for so many years.

"I think we deserve a lot of credit for having managed to stay at the top for so long. Because, as they say, it's easy to get there. What's difficult is staying there. And we stayed at the top for ten, fifteen years. It's very difficult to stay at that level, and it's spectacular. And I think it remains a good memory for all those who followed us," he said.

Lionel Messi is currently at MLS side Inter Miami and will be looking to lead them to the MLS Cup this year. He has led them to two trophies since joining, with the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2024 Supporters' Shield.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo plies his trade with Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr. He was the highest goal scorer in the league last season with 35 goals.

