'It was music to my ears'- Manchester United star reveals what Solskjaer told him when he arrived at the club

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - FA Cup Quarter Final

What's the story?

Manchester United sharpshooter Romelu Lukaku has revealed what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told him when he arrived at United, stating that those words were like music to his ears.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United endured a rough start to the 2018-19 campaign under Jose Mourinho. The lack of form of key players and his playing style led to clash with starlets and poor results, which ultimately led to Mourinho's sacking in December.

But since Solskjaer was hired as their interim coach, United have been rejuvenated, with most of their senior star players back in form. Solskjaer remains the first manager in history to win his first five games with the club and under his guidance, United have scored 29 in their last 13 matches in the Premier League.

As a result of the powerful displays, United are fifth in the Premier League table, just two points below fourtth placed Arsenal. United also managed to mount a sensational comeback to knock PSG out in the UEFA Champions League round-of-16.

The heart of the matter

The Belgian sharpshooter looks to be back in form as he has scored six goals in the last four games. Lukaku has racked up 15 goals all competitions and also provided four assists for United so far this term.

Ole Gunner Solskjaer himself was a forward and Lukaku has revealed that Solskjaer's words when they first met was like music to his ears.

"I wasn’t there when he arrived. When I came back he was really positive. He wanted to play attractive football, score a lot of goals and win games and, for me, it sounded like music to my ears.”

What's next?

Lukaku is currently unfit as he missed both of Belgium's Euro qualifier games and it is unlikely that he will be fit for United's next game against Watford in the Premier League. But the Belgian ace is expected to be back against Wolves

