“It worries you a little bit” – Peter Schmeichel highlights Manchester United concern despite comeback win over Nottingham Forest

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel sees a reason to be concerned despite the Reds Devils' win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday, August 26. United came from two goals down to secure a 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest in their Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

Erik Ten Hag's men have recorded two victories and one defeat in their first three games of the 2023-24 Premier League campaign. They lost 2-0 at Tottenham Hotspur but managed to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest 1-0 and 3-2 respectively at Old Trafford.

It is worth noting that the Red Devils had to do it late in each of the two games they won. They relied on a 76th-minute goal from Raphael Varane to beat Wolves in their first game of the season.

They needed another 76th-minute strike from Bruno Fernandes to edge out Nottingham Forest on Saturday. This, according to Schmeichel, is a reason to be concerned as he told the Premier League Productions:

"That's two home games for Man Utd now, they've won them both but there's so many things not working. It's a good three points but you expect Man Utd to keep going and not to be hanging on at the end. It worries you a little bit."

Manchester United's victory over Nottingham Forest was indeed a nerve-pulling encounter. A series of poor defending saw Erik Ten Hag's men go down by two goals within the opening four minutes. Taiwo Awoniyi and Willy Boly scored for the visitors.

Christian Eriksen pulled one back in the 17th minute for Manchester United. Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes then scored in the 52nd and 76th minute respectively to secure a dramatic victory for their side.

Although their performance left a lot to be desired, the Red Devils will be glad they earned all three points in front of their fans. However, they'll need to raise their level of performance if they really want to challenge other big guns for the title.

What's next for Manchester United?

Britain Soccer Premier League

With another three points in the bag this weekend, Manchester United will be looking forward to their next opponents in the English top flight. They've got an important clash with Arsenal scheduled for September 3 at the Emirates Stadium.

Following that, Erik Ten Hag's men will go head-to-head with Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford after the international break on September 16. They will then lock horns with Burnley away on September 27 before hosting Crystal Palace on September 30.

As it stands, the Red Devils occupy the sixth position in the Premier League table, behind West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Brighton, and Manchester City.