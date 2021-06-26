ITA vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Euro 2020 Match - June 26th, 2021

Italy are back in action with their first knock-out fixture at UEFA Euro 2020 this weekend as they take on Austria at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. Italy have been excellent in recent weeks and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Austria have not been at their best at UEFA Euro 2020 but secured a crucial victory against Ukraine in their last group game to secure a second-place finish. The Austrians can pull off an upset on their day and will need to play out of their skins in this match.

Italy, on the other hand, have established themselves as one of the favourites to win Euro 2020 after a series of excellent performances. The Azzurri are on a sensational winning streak at the moment and will be intent on proving their mettle in this fixture.

Squads to choose from

Italy (ITA)

Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alex Meret, Salvatore Sirigu; Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Emerson Palmieri, Alessandro Florenzi, Leonardo Spinazzola, Rafael Toloi; Nicolo Barella, Bryan Cristante, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Gaetano Castrovilli, Matteo Pessina, Marco Verratti, Federico Bernardeschi, Federico Chiesa; Andrea Belotti, Domenico Berardi, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne, Giacomo Raspadori

Austria (AUT)

Daniel Bachmann, Pavao Pervan, Alexander Schlager; David Alaba, Aleksandar Dragovic, Marco Friedl, Martin Hinteregger, Stefan Lainer, Philipp Lienhart, Stefan Posch, Andreas Ulmer; Julian Baumgartlinger, Christoph Baumgartner, Florian Grillitsch, Stefan Ilsanker, Konrad Laimer, Valentino Lazaro, Karim Onisiwo, Marcel Sabitzer, Louis Schaub, Xaver Schlager, Alessandro Schopf, Christopher Trimmel; Marko Arnautovic, Michael Gregoritsch, Sasa Kalajdzic

Predicted Playing XIs

Italy (ITA)

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Leonardo Spinazzola, Alessandro Bastoni, Leonardo Bonucci, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Jorginho, Nicolo Barella, Manuel Locatelli; Domenico Berardi, Lorenzo Insigne, Ciro Immobile

Austria (AUT)

Daniel Bachmann; David Alaba, Martin Hinteregger, Aleksandar Dragovic, Stefan Lainer; Florian Grillitsch, Stefan Ilsanker; Christoph Baumgartner, Xaver Schlager, Marcel Sabitzer; Marko Arnautovic

Match Details

Match: Italy (ITA) vs Austria (AUT), UEFA Euro 2020 Round of 16 match

Date: 27th June 2021 at 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Wembley Stadium, London

Italy (ITA) vs Austria (AUT) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

David Alaba often occupies advanced positions for Austria and is a must-have going into this game. Marko Arnautovic is back from his suspension and should lead the line against Italy this weekend.

Italy, on the other hand, have been one of the most prolific teams at Euro 2020. Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne have forged a formidable partnership and will look to wreak havoc on Saturday.

Manuel Locatelli scored two excellent goals against Switzerland last week and will accompany Jorginho in Italy's midfield. With Giorgio Chiellini yet to recover from his knock, Alessandro Bastoni is likely to be rewarded with a start after his impressive performance against Wales.

The Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 caters to those players backing Austria to pull off an upset.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Daniel Bachmann; David Alaba, Alessandro Bastoni, Leonardo Bonucci, Leonardo Spinazzola; Manuel Locatelli, Jorginho, Konrad Laimer, Lorenzo Insigne (VC); Marko Arnautovic, Ciro Immobile (C)

Captain: Ciro Immobile (ITA), Vice-Captain: Lorenzo Insigne (ITA)

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Daniel Bachmann; David Alaba, Alessandro Bastoni, Leonardo Bonucci, Aleksandar Dragovic; Manuel Locatelli, Konrad Laimer, Marcel Sabitzer (VC), Lorenzo Insigne; Marko Arnautovic (C), Ciro Immobile

Captain: Marko Arnautovic (AUT), Vice-Captain: Marcel Sabitzer (AUT)

