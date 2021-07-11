ITA vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Euro 2020 Match - July 11th, 2021

The UEFA Euro 2020 final is set to take place at a packed Wembley Stadium this weekend as England lock horns with Italy on Sunday. The two European giants have been in excellent form this year and could potentially make history this weekend.

England have blossomed into a juggernaut under Gareth Southgate and have conceded only one goal at Euro 2020 so far. The Three Lions have a host of attacking options going into this game and have shown tremendous improvement in recent years.

Italy have also excelled under Roberto Mancini are on a record unbeaten streak at the moment. The Azzurri have a unique blend of youth and experience in their squad and will give the hosts a run for their money in this fixture.

Squads to choose from

Italy (ITA)

Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alex Meret, Salvatore Sirigu; Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Emerson Palmieri, Alessandro Florenzi, Rafael Toloi; Nicolo Barella, Bryan Cristante, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Gaetano Castovilli, Matteo Pessina, Marco Verratti, Federico Bernardeschi, Federico Chiesa; Andrea Belotti, Domenico Berardi, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne, Giacomo Raspadori

England (ENG)

Aaron Ramsdale, Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford; Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Ben White; Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice; Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish

Predicted Playing XIs

England (ENG)

Jordan Pickford; Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Kyle Walker; Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips; Mason Mount, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling; Harry Kane

Italy (ITA)

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Emerson Palmieri, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Nicolo Barella; Federico Chiesa, Lorenzo Insigne, Ciro Immobile

Match Details

Match: Italy (ITA) vs England (ENG), UEFA Euro 2020 Final

Date: 12th July 2021 at 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Wembley Stadium, London

Italy have beaten England all four times they've faced each other in a major tournament 🤌 pic.twitter.com/ox3hk3Pju5 — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 8, 2021

Italy (ITA) vs England (ENG) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling have been sensational for England at Euro 2020 and have pivotal roles to play in this fixture. Lorenzo Insigne has also scored some excellent goals for Italy this year and his ability to step up on the big stage holds him in good stead ahead of this game.

Federico Chiesa's sensational strike against Spain was crucial in the context of the game and effectively gave Italy a route to the final. Marco Verratti had a few problems against Luis Enrique's midfield but should be able to exert his influence in this game.

Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw are two of England's most important players at the moment and have also contributed in the final third. Italy, on the other hand, rely on their defensive old guard in Chiellini and Bonucci and will hope that their veterans can bring their experience to the fore this weekend.

The Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 caters to those players backing England to lift the trophy on Sunday.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Harry Maguire, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Luke Shaw; Marco Verratti, Federico Chiesa, Mason Mount; Raheem Sterling, Lorenzo Insigne (VC), Harry Kane (C)

Captain: Harry Kane (ENG), Vice-Captain: Lorenzo Insigne (ITA)

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Jordan Pickford; Harry Maguire, John Stones, Leonardo Bonucci, Luke Shaw; Marco Verratti, Federico Chiesa, Mason Mount; Raheem Sterling (VC), Lorenzo Insigne, Harry Kane (C)

Captain: Harry Kane (ENG), Vice-Captain: Raheem Sterling (ENG)

