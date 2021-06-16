ITA vs SUI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Euro 2020 Match - June 16th, 2021

Italy will host Switzerland in a crucial Group A match at Euro 2020 on Wednesday. Italy were at their absolute best on opening night as they dismantled Turkey 3-0. Switzerland, on the other hand, were held to a 1-1 draw by Wales despite dominating the contest.

Roberto Mancini's Italy have been in great nick and head into this game as favorites. They have great squad depth and star players like Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne are in red-hot form.

Switzerland, on the other hand, will rely on their senior players like Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka to keep them in the contest.

Squads to choose from

Italy (ITA)

G Donnarumma, S Sirigu, A Meret, G Chiellini, L Spinazzola, L Bonucci, G Di Lorenzo, A Florenzi, F Acerbi, Emerson, A Bastoni, R Toloi, Jorginho, F Bernardeschi, N Barella, M Verratti, F Chiesa, M Locatelli, L Pellegrini, B Cristante, M Pessina, C Immobile, L Insigne, A Belotti, D Berardi, G Raspadori

Switzerland (SUI)

Y Sommer, Y Mvogo, G Kobel, J Omlin, F Schar, R Rodriguez, L Benito, N Elvedi, M Akanji, S Widmer, K Mbabu, J Lotomba, E Comert, B Omeragic, X Shaqiri, G Xhaka, R Vargas, D Zakaria, E Fernandes, R Freuler, S Zuber, C Fassnacht, D Sow, H Seferovic, A Mehmedi, B Embolo, M Gavranovic

Predicted Playing XIs

Italy (ITA)

Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alessandro Florenzi, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Spinazzola, Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Domenico Berardi, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne

Switzerland (SUI)

Yann Sommer, Nico Elvedi, Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji, Kevin Mbabu, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez, Xherdan Shaqiri, Breel Embolo, Mario Gavranovic

Match Details

Match: Italy (ITA) vs Switzerland (SUI), UEFA Euro 2020 Group A match

Date: 17th June 2021 at 12:30 AM IST.

Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Italy (ITA) vs Switzerland (SUI) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Italy (ITA) vs Switzerland (SUI) Dream11 Suggestions

Italy have been in stunning form of late and should be able to come away with the victory. Ciro Immobile, who scored and assisted in the last game against Turkey, should be made the captain.

Lorenzo Insigne has been the main creative force for the Italians and is an obvious choice for vice-captaincy. The third attacker is a toss-up between Dominico Berardi and Breel Embolo.

Berardi looked enterprising in the last game, and with Italy expected to dominate, Embolo might not get a lot of Dream11 points. Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka are must-haves from Switzerland, while Ricardo Rodriguez or Nico Elvedi could be picked in defense.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Sommer; Bonucci, Chiellini, Elvedi, Spinazzola; Shaqiri, Xhaka, Jorginho; Insigne (VC), Immobile (C), Berardi

Captain: Ciro Immobile (ITA) Vice-captain: Lorenzo Insigne (ITA)

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Sommer; Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola; Shaqiri, Freuler, Jorginho, Locatelli; Insigne (VC), Immobile (C), Embolo

Captain: Lorenzo Insigne (ITA) Vice-captain: Ciro Immobile (ITA)

Edited by Arvind Sriram