ITA vs WAL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Euro 2020 Match - June 20th, 2021

The UEFA Euro 2020 is back in action with another group game this weekend as Italy lock horns with Wales at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday. Both teams have been impressive in recent weeks and will want to win this game.

Wales are in good form at the moment and eased past Turkey in their previous game. The Welsh have impressive players in their ranks and will be intent on proving their mettle in this fixture.

Italy, on the other hand, have exceeded expectations under Roberto Mancini and are one of the favourites to win the competition. The Azzurri have a balanced squad and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Squads to choose from

Italy (ITA)

Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alex Meret, Salvatore Sirigu; Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Emerson Palmieri, Alessandro Florenzi, Leonardo Spinazzola, Rafael Toloi; Nicolo Barella, Bryan Cristante, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Matteo Pessina, Marco Verratti, Federico Bernardeschi, Federico Chiesa; Andrea Belotti, Domenico Berardi, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne, Giacomo Raspadori

Wales (WAL)

Adam Davies, Wayne Hennessey, Danny Ward; Ethan Ampadu, Ben Cabango, Ben Davies, Chris Gunter, Tom Lockyer, Chris Mepham, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Connor Roberts, Joe Rodon, Neco Williams; Joe Allen, David Brooks, Rubin Colwill, Daniel James, Dylan Levitt, Joe Morrell, Aaron Ramsey, Matthew Smith, Jonny Williams, Harry Wilson; Gareth Bale, Kieffer Moore, Tyler Roberts

Predicted Playing XIs

Italy (ITA)

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Leonardo Spinazzola, Francesco Acerbi, Leonardo Bonucci, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Jorginho, Marco Verratii, Manuel Locatelli; Federico Chiesa, Lorenzo Insigne, Ciro Immobile

Wales (WAL)

Danny Ward; Ben Davies, Joe Rodon, Chris Mepham, Connor Roberts; Joe Morrell, Joe Allen; Aaron Ramsey, Daniel James, Gareth Bale; Kieffer Moore

Match Details

Match: Italy (ITA) vs Wales (WAL), UEFA Euro 2020 Group A match

Date: 20th June 2021 at 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Italy (ITA) vs Wales (WAL) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Italy (ITA) vs Wales (WAL) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne have formed a lethal partnership for Italy in the final third and will be intent on making their mark in this fixture. Gareth Bale, on the other hand, is yet to score his first goal at Euro 2020 but his overall play holds him in good stead ahead of this game.

Aaron Ramsey is a fruitful source of goals from midfield and found the back of the net against Turkey earlier this week. Joe Morrell has also been an impressive presence in midfield and is a good pick for this match.

Manuel Locatelli scored a brilliant brace against Switzerland and is a must-have going into this game. With Giorgio Chiellini likely to be rested, the onus will be on Leonardo Bonucci to step up for Italy.

The Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 caters to those players backing Wales to pull off an upset.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Danny Ward; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Chris Mepham, Leonardo Bonucci, Leonardo Spinazzola; Joe Morrell, Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Locatelli, Lorenzo Insigne (VC); Gareth Bale, Ciro Immobile (C)

Captain: Ciro Immobile (ITA), Vice-Captain: Lorenzo Insigne (ITA)

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Danny Ward; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Chris Mepham, Leonardo Bonucci, Ben Davies; Joe Morrell, Aaron Ramsey (VC), Daniel James, Lorenzo Insigne; Gareth Bale (C), Ciro Immobile

Captain: Gareth Bale (WAL), Vice-Captain: Aaron Ramsey (WAL)

