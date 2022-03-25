Italy 0-1 North Macedonia: Azzurri player ratings as Aleksandar Trajkovski stunner knocks European champions out | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Italy have failed to qualify for consecutive FIFA World Cups for the first time in their history, with North Macedonia's shock victory on Thursday eliminating the European champions.

The Azzurri have not been at their best since winning the European Championship last summer. This culminated in them failing to secure automatic qualification to Qatar.

They subsequently had to settle for a place in the playoffs, with North Macedonia and either Portugal or Turkey standing between them and a ticket to Qatar.

The North Macedonians, for their part, impressively finished in second place in Group J behind Germany. Their run included a stunning away victory over the four-time world champions.

Nevertheless, few gave them any chance against Italy. Many were already looking ahead to a potential showdown between the Azzurri and Portugal.

The game started as expected, with the hosts dominating possession, while North Macedonia seemed content to sit back and absorb the pressure.

Scoring goals has been a major problem for Italy. The issue came to the fore on Thursday, as they failed to break the deadlock despite fashioning 32 shots on the night.

In what was a classic smash and grab, the visitors scored with one of the two shots on target they had in the game.

Aleksandar Trajkovski picked up possession from 25 yards and unleashed a shot from distance that crept in at the far post. The goal helped his nation complete one of the biggest shocks in FIFA World Cup qualifying history.

The result means the Macedonians are through to the final of the playoff, where they will meet Portugal as they bid to qualify for their first FIFA World Cup appearance.

Italy lost a home FIFA World Cup qualifier for the first time in their history, completing a full turnaround in fortunes since winning Euro 2020.

Here is a rundown of how Roberto Mancini's players fared in the game.

Italy player ratings against North Macedonia

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 5.5/10

The PSG shot-stopper did not have much to do on the night but was slow in reacting to Aleksandar Trajkovski's shot from distance.

Emerson Palmieri - 6.5/10

The Lyon man was a threat on the break and created three chances for his teammates.

Gianluca Mancini - 6.5/10

Gianluca Mancini made two interceptions and two clearances before making way for Giorgio Chiellini in the 90th minute.

Alessandro Bastoni - 7/10

Alessandro Bastoni made three tackles and two interceptions during the game. He also hit the target with a header in the second half.

Alessandro Florenzi - 7/10

The Italy right-back had a busy day at both ends of the field, making just as many contributions on the defensive side as on the offensive.

Marco Verratti - 8.5/10

Marco Veratti was the fulcrum through which Italy dictated their play. The PSG midfielder was instrumental in the hosts controlling possession with his passes and vision. Unfortunately, his efforts were futile.

Jorginho - 6.5/10

Jorginho created four chances and ended the night with a pass accuracy of 89%.

Nicolo Barella - 6/10

Nicolo Barella had just one shot that failed to hit the target before making way for Sandro Tonali in the 77th minute.

Lorenzo Insigne - 5.5/10

Lorenzo Insigne was not too impactful before making way for Giacomo Raspadori in the 64th minute.

Ciro Immobile - 6/10

Ciro Immobile's struggles with Italy continued on Thursday. He was far from his clinical best and was replaced by Lorenzo Pellegrini in the 77th minute.

Domenico Berardi - 5.5/10

Domenico Berardi was guilty of profligacy in front of goal and wasted a number of notable chances that were created for him. He was replaced by Joao Pedro in the 90th minute.

Substitutes

Giacomo Raspadori - 5.5/10

Giacomo Raspadori failed to hit the target with any of the two shots he managed in the 26 minutes he spent on the field.

Sandro Tonali - 5/10

Sandro Tonali wasn't too effective in midfield after coming on for Nico Barella in the 77th minute.

Lorenzo Pellegrini - 5/10

The AS Roma midfielder had just seven touches of the ball with a pass accuracy of 67% in the 13 minutes he spent on the field.

Giorgio Chiellini - N/A

The skipper barely had a touch of the ball and did not do enough to warrant a rating.

Joao Pedro - 5/10

Joao Pedro came on in the 90th minute but still managed to take a shot that went off target.

