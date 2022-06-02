Italy 0-3 Argentina: 5 Hits and Flops as vintage Lionel Messi rolls back the years in Finalissima triumph

A Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina added yet another trophy to their cabinet this week as they thoroughly outclassed Italy to win the Finalissima. The South Americans were visibly superior to their European counterparts and have now extended their unbeaten run to an impressive 32 matches.

Roberto Mancini fielded a strong team at Wembley but his charges were no match for the likes of Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez. The Copa America champions have become a formidable footballing force under Lionel Scaloni and have now proved their mettle against a traditional European powerhouse.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer I don't want to hear anyone say anything ever again about Argentina having to prove themselves against European teams. They just toyed with the European champions. Show some respect. I don't want to hear anyone say anything ever again about Argentina having to prove themselves against European teams. They just toyed with the European champions. Show some respect. 🇦🇷

Argentina were the better team in the opening stages of the game and dominated possession for the first half-hour. The Europeans grew into the game, however, with Andrea Belotti and Giacomo Raspadori testing Emiliano Martinez with their efforts.

Lionel Messi was in no mood to let Italy claw their way back into the game, however, and destroyed the Azzurri back-line to set up Lautaro Martinez for an easy finish. Italy worked hard to turn things around before half-time but were undone by a deadly counter that saw Angel Di Maria double his side's lead.

Lionel Messi put in an iconic showing

The Albicelestes took the game away from Italy in the second half and did not give the Azzurri an inch on the pitch. Lionel Messi, in particular, orchestrated a stunning passage of play that saw the Albicelestes make Gianluigi Donnarumma's job between the sticks an uphill battle.

A third goal was inevitable and came from a fairly unlikely source, with Paulo Dybala making the most of his cameo with an excellent finish. Argentina were a class apart from Italy throughout the game and have made a massive statement of intent ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

#5 Hit: Cristian Romero (Argentina)

Romero was a defensive lynchpin for Argentina

On a night that will understandably see Argentina's illustrious forwards grab headlines, Cristian Romero will go down as something of an unsung hero. The centre-back was impeccable in the first half and weathered Italy's initial storm to keep his side ahead of the game.

The Azzurri did create the occasional chance in the first half but were undone by Romero's incredible sense of positioning and awareness. The Spurs centre-back pulled off a particularly critical interception to deny Andrea Belotti a tap-in in the first half.

#4 Flop: Jorginho (Italy)

Jorginho was outplayed in midfield

The Italians were effectively hamstrung in midfield against Argentina and Jorginho's poor form did them no favours. The Chelsea midfielder was asked to mark Lionel Messi for most of the game and the extra role hampered his ability to control the game.

Jorginho was uncharacteristically inaccurate on the ball and had a difficult time against Messi. The Italian maestro lost the ball on several occasions and left his team dangerously vulnerable on the counter.

#3 Hit: Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Lionel Messi has won another trophy with his country

Lionel Messi may not have enjoyed the best of seasons with PSG, but he seems to have no such problems with Argentina. The former Barcelona man is visibly passionate about his national team and was virtually unplayable in the Finalissima.

Messi broke the game wide open in the first half, outmuscling the Italian defence to put the ball on a silver platter for Lautaro Martinez. The modern-day legend made the most of his midfield's work rate and was a lethal presence in the final third.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Two of the last three trophies Lionel Messi has won have come with Argentina. Two of the last three trophies Lionel Messi has won have come with Argentina. https://t.co/NNXIQeOwNe

With the Copa America winners controlling most of the game, Lionel Messi put his foot on the pedal in the second half and peppered Donnarumma's goal. The Argentine was instrumental in Dybala's goal and bagged another well-deserved trophy with his country.

#2 Flop: Leonardo Bonucci (Italy)

Bonucci did not have the best of nights

Leonardo Bonucci has been Italy's defensive rock for the better part of the past decade, but he wasn't anywhere near his solid best against Argentina. The Azzurri centre-back was regularly outpaced by Argentina's forward line.

Bonucci was caught napping in the build-up to the first goal and was eviscerated by Lautaro Martinez as the South Americans took the game away from Italy. The Juventus man was slow on the turn and needed his fellow defenders to bail him out on a number of occasions.

The second half did not get any easier for Bonucci as he nearly scored an open goal with a simple back-pass that caught his goalkeeper out of position. With Italy gearing up for a transition, Leonardo Bonucci may well be approaching the end of his Azzurri career.

#1 Hit: Lautaro Martinez (Argentina)

Martinez was exceptional against Italy

Lautaro Martinez has consistently been chosen as Argentina's hitman over the past year, and for good reason. The Inter Milan striker was as decisive as ever against Italy and ensured that the Azzurri were reeling at half-time.

While the Albicelestes' first goal was a testament to his typically lethal poaching instincts, the second shed light on qualities seldom associated with Lautaro Martinez. The striker effortlessly turned Bonucci before bursting into the final third and playing a perfectly weighted pass into the path of Angel Di Maria.

Martinez was considerably quieter in the second half but remained a menace throughout the game. The Nerazzurri star worked well with Messi and Di Maria and has an excellent future ahead of him with the national team.

