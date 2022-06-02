Italy 0-3 Argentina: Player Ratings as Leo Messi and Di Maria run the show for Albiceleste in a big win | La Finalissima 2022

Argentina defeated Italy 3-0 in La Finalissima at the Wembley Stadium on Wednesday, June 1.

The game was scheduled to be played as a one-off fixture between the two continental champions. Italy won the Euro 2020 Championships by defeating England in the final while Argentina won Copa America 2021 after defeating Brazil in the final.

The game began at a characteristic slow pace that is rife among international fixtures these days as teams take time to settle into proceedings. Both Italy and Argentina shared equal amounts of time on the ball as they created very few clear-cut chances to score.

Lionel Messi made a bright start to the game and often popped up in key areas to cause Italy some problems in defence. He provided an assist for Lautaro Martinez to open the scoring after 28 minutes to make it 1-0 to Argentina. La Albiceleste built on the momentum from the goal as they continued to attack in numbers.

Martinez turned provider shortly after as he provided an assist for his side's second goal on the cusp of half-time. He played the ball to Angel Di Maria, who applied the finishing touches and scored in first-half stoppage time to make it 2-0.

The sides went into the break with Argentina leading Italy 2-0.

The second half saw both teams make several changes as both managers were keen to give most of their players a run in the squad in this one-off game. Italy made a triple-change at half-time in a bid to mount a comeback.

However, the game did not see many chances created as the clock ticked on. It turned into more of a midfield battle with the occasional duels on the wings. Players from either side seemed to focus more on individual brilliance and contests rather than the bigger picture.

It resulted in entertaining, end-to-end football with Argentina creating multiple chances but Gianluigi Donnarumma did well to deny them. However, Paulo Dybala came off the bench and scored from a well-taken shot in second-half stoppage time to seal a big win. Messi provided his second assist of the night with a good pass.

Argentina held on to win the game 3-0 as they lifted the inaugural trophy.

That said, let's take a look at the player ratings for both sides.

Italy Player Ratings

Italy v Argentina - Finalissima 2022

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 6/10

Donnarumma had a tumultuous outing in goal as he considered three goals. More than that number, the timing of the goals showed a lapse in concentration on his and his team's part. However, he did pull off some great saves in the second half to keep it down to just three goals.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo - 6.5/10

Di Lorenzo had a decent outing but failed to impact the result positively. He also received a booking in the game.

Leonardo Bonucci - 6.5/10

Bonucci made a good start to the game but made a clumsy and ill-timed challenge on Messi and was booked for it. He was unable to prevent Argentina from scoring and was helpless in all three goals.

Giorgio Chiellini - 6/10

Chiellini looked out of sorts against a pacey and creative Albiceleste attack. This was his final game in Italian colors and was substituted at half-time.

Emerson Palmieri - 6.5/10

Emerson had a decent game on the left flank for Italy, but was caught out of possession a few times and gave the ball away cheaply. He was then substituted in the second half.

Matteo Pessina - 7/10

Pessina played a good game on the right side of Italy's midfield and was subbed off at the hour mark.

Jorginho - 7/10

Jorginho failed to impose himself on the game and take control as he would have liked, resulting in the result slowly slipping out of his side's hands.

Nicolo Barella - 6.5/10

Barella played the entire 90 minutes and put in a good, energetic performance. However, he was booked later on for a lazy tackle.

Federico Bernardeschi - 7/10

Bernardeschi played the first half and was one of the few bright lights in a lackluster Italy side tonight.

Andrea Belotti - 6/10

Belotti failed to get on the scoresheet or even create good chances for his teammates as Italy struggled.

Giacomo Raspadori - 6/10

Raspadori had a decent game.

Substitutes

Manuel Lazzari - 6.5/10

Lazzari replaced Chiellini at half-time and put in a decent performance in the second half, keeping a clean sheet for all but the stoppage-time period.

Gianluca Scamacca - 6.5/10

Scamacca looked sharp and made good runs to get into dangerous positions. However, he was often caught offside and failed to remedy those minor errors.

Manuel Locatelli - 7/10

Locatelli had a decent game in midfield.

Leonardo Spinazzola - 6.5/10

Spinazzola continued his return to regular football with another good performance.

Alessandro Bastoni - N/A

He came on as a late-game substitute and did not do enough to warrant a rating.

Argentina Player Ratings

Italy v Argentina - Finalissima 2022

Emiliano Martinez - 7.5/10

Martinez kept a clean sheet in what was a great performance by the Aston Villa custodian.

Nahuel Molina - 6.5/10

Molina was solid at the back for his side as he helped them secure a comfortable win.

Cristian Romero - 7.5/10

Romero carried his club form into this game as he was brilliant for Argentina. He positioned himself well and used his physicality to his advantage as he dominated in defense. He was later subbed off in the second half.

Nicolas Otamendi - 7.5/10

Otamendi made a good start to the game in typically combative fashion. However, he seemed to cross the line and was booked in the first half. That did not seem to affect him, though, as he completed the full 90 minutes.

Nicolas Tagliafico - 7/10

Tagliafico put in a typical performance on the left flank, running up and down the field with immense energy to help his side.

Rodrigo de Paul - 6.5/10

De Paul showed signs of fatigue after he was put into proper match conditions, having spent most of this past season on Atletico Madrid's bench. He was later subbed off in the second half.

Guido Rodriguez - 7/10

Rodriguez had a decent game for Argentina.

Giovani Lo Celso - 7.5/10

Lo Celso put in a commanding performance in the middle of the park, helping his side win 3-0. He was substituted in stoppage time for goalscorer Dybala.

Lionel Messi - 9/10

Messi was in the thick of things when Argentina ventured forward. He provided an assist for his side's opening goal scored by Martinez. Messi continued to dazzle with his passing combinations and dribbling. He also provided an assist for Dybala's goal in the dying embers.

Lautaro Martinez - 8/10

Lautaro scored his side's opening goal with a well-taken finish. He made some good runs in behind Italy's defense, forcing them on the back foot for most of the game. He also assisted Di Maria's goal and was subbed off for young Julian Alvarez.

Angel Di Maria - 8.5/10

Di Maria continued in his rich vein of form as he controlled the game today. He scored a goal in the 46th minute to put his side 2-0 up.

Substitutes

Exequiel Palacios - 6.5/10

He came on for de Paul and put in a decent performance.

Paulo Dybala - 7.5/10

He came on late in the second half and sealed the result for Argentina with a lovely finish to make it 3-0.

Julian Alvarez, German Pezzella & Nicolas Gonzalez - N/A

The trio came on late in the game and did not do enough to warrant a rating.

