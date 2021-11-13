Italy 1-1 Switzerland: Azzurri player ratings as Jorginho's penalty miss ensures share of spoils | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Italy were held to a 1-1 draw by Switzerland in Rome in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier, keeping Group C on the edge.

Silvan Widmer's spectacular opener for the visitors was cancelled out by Giovanni Di Lorenzo. However, Jorginho missed a late penalty for the European champions in the 90th minute.

In a tense encounter, both sides created plenty of chances as they went for victory. Both Italy and Switzerland knew it would essentially keep their direct qualification hopes in their own hands. However, a breakthrough didn't come, with Italy and Switzerland seeing their shots fly off target or saved by the opposition goalkeepers.

In the dying moments, though, Domenico Berardi won a penalty for the Azzurri. But Jorginho fired it over the bar, missing a golden chance to snatch a late winner for them.

Moments later, Andi Zeqiri wasted a glorious chance at the other end for the Rossocrociati. He failed to make a connection with the ball from close range, although he was flagged offside.

FT: Italy 1-1 Switzerland.



The missed penalty from Jorginho means it will go down to the very final game! Italy will face Northern Ireland (away), Switzerland will face Bulgaria (home).

The two sides were eventually forced to settle for a share of the spoils, keeping Italy at the top. But Switzerland can usurp the Azzurri with a bigger margin of victory on the final day.

On that note, here are the player ratings for Italy:

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 6.5/10

The Italy custodian was well beaten for Widmer's opener, but faced little danger in goal thereafter, making just one save.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo - 7/10

He got Italy level after the half-hour mark, and was a force to be reckoned with in defence in the second half.

OptaPaolo 🏆 @OptaPaolo



2 - Giovanni Di Lorenzo has scored his second goal for Italy (both in the World Cup Qualifiers) and the first Italian National Team's headed goal since October 2020, with Stephan El Shaarawy against Moldova in a friendly match.

Leonardo Bonucci - 7/10

The Italy captain was once again instrumental in defence for his side, with his leadership and excellent reading of the game. Bonucci also laid the long ball that led to Italy's late penalty.

Francesco Acerbi - 6.5/10

Okafor gave him a difficult time all night, and was also beaten on the counter by him for Switzerland's opener.

Emerson - 6.5/10

He ran down the left flank with great purpose. But his crosses came to nothing. He was also 'involved' in the equaliser by dummying a cross

Nicolo Barella - 6.5/10

The Inter Milan star was a livewire down the wings with his energy and pressing, but his shots weren't accurate.

Jorginho - 6.5/10

The midfield maestro had a decent game. But he missed a glorious chance to win it for Italy at the death by blazing his penalty over the bar.

SuperSport 🏆 @SuperSportTV

❌ vs Switzerland

❌ vs Switzerland



Jorginho has now missed his last three penalties for Italy.

Manuel Locatelli - 6.5/10

He fought hard for the ball, winning three ground duels and tackles apiece. But he offered precious little offensively.

Federico Chiesa - 6.5/10

Chiesa was a thorn in the face of Switzerland with his penetrative runs. He used his dribbling skills to get in behind their defence, although the end product was lacking.

Andrea Belotti - 6/10

The Torino striker wasn't much of a threat. He rarely got on the ball, and was taken off before the hour mark.

Lorenzo Insigne - 6.5/10

The winger set up Italy's equaliser with a fine free-kick, and looked to push his side forward with three long balls.

Ratings of Italy substitutes against Switzerland

Domenico Berardi - 7/10

He won the penalty for Italy late on, which Jorginho, unfortunately, blazed over.

Sandro Tonali - 6.5/10

Lots of good work down the left.

Bryan Cristante - 6/10

He created one good chance for Tonali.

Giacomo Raspadori - 4/10

The forward was completely anonymous.

Davide Calabria - 5/10

Nothing much to see from him either.

