Italy 1-2 Germany: 5 Talking Points as visitors complete brilliant second-half turnaround | UEFA Nations League 2024-25

A rejuvenated Germany put in an excellent showing in the second half to overcome a 1-0 deficit against Italy and win 2-1 in the Nations League quarterfinals first leg on Thursday, March 20.

Luciano Spalletti opted to name a typically defensive lineup for the Azzurri, led by Alessandro Bastoni and Riccardo Calafiori in defense. A two-man attack was used up top with Moise Kean and Giacomo Raspadori.

Julian Nagelsmann's side, meanwhile, boasted a boatload of attacking talent headlined by Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane. Nadiem Amiri and Jonathan Burkardt were rewarded for their strong domestic campaigns, earning starts for the national side.

It seemed clear from early on that Italy were content to concede the lion's share of possession and hold their shape. Their rare forays forward proved useful and one of them led to the opener. Raspadori's weak cut-back was partially cleared, but Sandro Tonali was on hand to lash home a powerful effort to make it 1-0 in the ninth minute.

Germany were unable to create anything of note for the remainder of the first period as they failed to find space between the hosts' organized defensive lines.

Changes at half-time worked instantly for the visitors as substitute Tim Kleindienst, making just his fifth appearance for the national team, found the back of the net in the 49th minute. The 6'4" forward was at the right place to put a powerful header past Gianluigi Donnarumma to bring the tie back to level pegging.

Die Mannschaft pushed hard for an equalizer and it eventually came after 76 minutes of action. A beautiful delivery from a corner from Joshua Kimmich was glanced home by Leon Goretzka to complete the comeback.

The win means Germany will carry home a pivotal lead, with Italy needing a result when the two sides will face off in Dortmund in three days. Here are the talking points:

Italy vs Germany Talking Points

#5. A tale of two halves in the clash

The first half saw Italy take the lead early on and look comfortable as Germany were unable to create openings. It all flipped in the second as an early goal and sustained pressure from Nagelsmann's side made the required difference.

#4. Italy's impeccable home record takes a blemish

The hosts enjoyed a strong record at home, particularly against Germany, who had not won here since 1986. They had also lost just two games at the San Siro since the turn of the century. However, they were unable to prevent a loss against an excellent performance from Die Mannschaft.

#3. Oliver Baumann steps up

Germany's usual goalkeeping options, Manuel Neuer and Marc-Andre ter Stegen, are both unavailable with injuries, leading the side to turn to Oliver Baumann. The Hoffenheim shot-stopper put in a great showing with six saves, including a sharp one in the second half to prevent an own goal off a deflection.

#2. Germany show their wealth of attacking talent

The visitors were without Kai Havertz and Niclas Fullkrug, who played most of the side's minutes up top in last year's Euros. However, Jonathan Burkardt and Tim Kleindienst, who each have 15 goals in the Bundesliga this season, picked up the slack. The latter was particularly useful, coming off the bench and scoring the equalizer with his first touch of the game.

#1. A glittering performance from Joshua Kimmich

Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich indicated why he could be a highly sought-after player in the summer. The national team captain is set to become a free agent and put in a strong showing against Italy. He collected assists for both goals and his vision and composure on the ball made him a thorn in the hosts' side. He finished the game with five chances created, six passes into the final third, and five accurate crosses.

