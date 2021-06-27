Italy 2-1 (aet) Austria: 5 talking points as Azzurri march into quarter-finals after late goals | UEFA Euro 2020

Italy labored into the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 after seeing off Austria 2-1 in extra-time in a tense encounter.

Substitute duo Federico Chiesa and Matteo Pessina were on target for the Azzurri in the first period of extra-time. Sasa Kalajdzic pulled a late consolation goal back for the outgoing side.

Roberto Mancini's side were the clear favorites, but found the going very difficult with Austria maintaining a watertight backline. Ciro Immobile hit the post and Daniel Bachmann denied Nicolo Barella with a superb last-ditch block.

Despite the obvious gulf in quality, the match was balanced in nature during normal time. But Italy found the breakthrough just five minutes into extra-time when Chiesa superbly controlled a cross from Leonardo Spinazzola before lashing home from a tight angle.

Just 10 minutes later, Pessina, another substitute, doubled their cushion and the Azzurri were all but confirmed for the quarter-finals, though Sasa Kalajdzkic's 114th minute goal threatened late drama.

Italy have now scored nine goals at #EURO2020 equalling the most goals they have scored in a single edition of the tournament (2000).



They went onto reach the final that year. 😉 pic.twitter.com/8MSAR0JM0S — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 26, 2021

Italy eventually held out their lead and now face either Belgium or Portugal in Munich next Friday. Here are the major talking points from Wembley.

#1 Italy's substitutes make the difference

Chiesa and Pessina came off the bench to down Austria

Despite fielding a formidable line-up, Italy struggled to break down a resolute Austrian defense, although some blame must go towards their own wastefulness as a few good chances resultantly went begging. The Azzurri needed fresh legs off the bench that could shake things up, so Federico Chiesa and Matteo Pessina provided exactly that.

After coming relatively close in normal time, both struck apiece in extra-time, with Chiesa breaking the deadlock with a well-taken strike before Pessina doubled their advantage (and sealed the match) just minutes later. Both goals were the work of some quick passing that had Austria on the ropes as Roberto Mancini's substitutions did the job again.

#2 Austria's celebrations cut short by VAR

Austria were on the brink of causing a huge upset, if only...

Austria thought they'd found an improbable lead against Italy in the 65th minute. Marko Arnautovic nodded a cross from Alaba home, sparking immediate hopes of the tournament's first real upset. And rightfully so, Burschen kept the Azzurri at bay until then with some sublime work in defense and created good chances too.

However, their celebrations were cut short when the goal was ruled out for offside. Replays showed that Arnautovic was a fraction ahead of the last Italian defender when the ball was being played in. Much to Austria's dismay, the scoreline went back to 0-0, pouring cold water over their ambitions of producing a shock victory.

