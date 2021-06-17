Italy 3-0 Switzerland: Azzurri player ratings as  Roberto Mancini's men seal qualification to knockout stage in style | UEFA Euro 2020

Italy booked their safe passage into the knockout stage of Euro 2020 with a commanding 3-0 win over Switzerland in Group A on Wednesday.

The Azzuri extended their remarkable unbeaten run to 29 games and have subsequently reaffirmed their status as one of the favorites in the tournament.

Manuel Locatelli opened the scoring in the 26th minute after making a determined run into the box to get on the end of a cross by Domenico Berardi. The midfielder then completed his brace from just outside the box in the 52nd minute after a spell of high-pressing.

Roberto Mancini's men completed the rout in the 89th minute when Ciro Immobile scored from distance to bag his second goal in the competition.

Without further delay, let's take a closer look at how each Italian player fared during the game under the lights at the Stadio Olimpico.

Italy player ratings against Switzerland

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 7/10

Gianluigi Donnarumma was barely threatened for the majority of the game. However, he was switched on throughout and gave a good account whenever called upon. The Italy shot-stopper remained calm to deal with the pressure after coming off the line in the first half.

Donnarumma also made a good double save to deny Steven Zuber after the interval.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo - 7/10

Giovanni Di Lorenzo didn't offer much going forward but remained disciplined at the back. He made an excellent block to deny Rodriguez from sending in a cross and catching Italy cold on the counter in the first half. A clever dummy to trick Seferovic from attacking a cross also stood out.

Leonardo Bonucci - 7/10

Leonardo Bonucci took over the captain's armband from Giorgio Chiellini and marshaled the defense very well. He was always looking to play forward passes and showed excellent composure on the ball. He was a true leader at the back for Italy.

Giorgio Chiellini - 5/10

Giorgio Chiellini showed great desire to get on the end of an Insigne corner. Although his header was blocked, he did find the back of the net with the second attempt. However, his effort was ruled out by VAR for handball against him in the build-up.

It's a shame that he had to come off with what seemed like a hamstring issue. Italy will be hoping it is nothing too serious.

Leonardo Spinazzola - 7/10

Leonardo Spinazzola picked up from where he left off against Turkey in the first half. He constantly made bombarding runs forward from left-back and even flashed a shot wide of the far post after being played through on goal by Insigne.

Spinazzola was more defensive after the interval as Italy sensed early aggression from their opponents.

Nicolo Barella - 6/10

Nicolo Barella probably did not have the kind of impact he would have wanted inside the final third. He was slightly cautious and seemed happy with allowing Locatelli to push forward and get into the area. The midfielder did square the ball to Locatelli for Italy's second goal, though.

Jorginho - 7/10

Jorginho put in an impressive display for Italy on Wednesday

Jorginho put in a smart display for Italy in midfield. He might not have the passing range of Pirlo, but he is thriving in a deep-lying role under Mancini.

The Chelsea man displayed good tactical awareness throughout the game. His clever shielding of the ball won fouls and broke down the rhythm of the opposition.

Manuel Locatelli - 9/10

Manuel Locatelli had scored just once for Italy before this game. However, he turned on the style to bag a brace against Switzerland. His desire was second to none as he ran from the halfway line to get to the end of the cross after spraying the ball wide to Berardi.

🔎 | FOCUS



Manuel Locatelli vs Switzerland:



⏱️ 86' played

👌 57 touches

⚽️ 2 goals

🥅 2 shots/2 on target

🔑 1 key pass

🔭 3/4 acc. long balls

👟 46/51 acc. passes (90%)

🧲 2 interceptions

📈 8.6 SofaScore rating



A brilliant display by the 23-year-old! 💫#EURO2020 #ITASUI pic.twitter.com/mRzSPg7ifg — SofaScore (@SofaScoreINT) June 16, 2021

Locatelli's second goal was an absolute gem of a finish from outside the box and into the far corner, leaving Sommer rooted to his spot.

Domenico Berardi - 8/10

Domenico Berardi showed an excellent burst of pace to leave Rodriguez on toast in the build-up to the opening goal.

The winger is direct and has a steely determination, highlighted by the fact that he was still chasing everything down with persistence even at 2-0.

Ciro Immobile - 8/10

The selfless Ciro Immobile made a number of excellent runs in the first half to stretch Switzerland at the back.

⚠️ | QUICK STAT



Ciro Immobile's last 5 starts for the Italian national team:



⚽️ vs Northern Ireland

⚽️ vs Lithuania

⚽️🅰️ vs Czech Republic

⚽️🅰️ vs Turkey

⚽️ vs Switzerland



A fantastic ending to a great night for I Azzurri!#EURO2020 #ITASUI pic.twitter.com/rRCe7KIYlJ — SofaScore (@SofaScoreINT) June 16, 2021

Although it seemed like he was having a frustrating time in front of goal after missing two chances in the second half, the striker completed the rout just before regulation time with a brilliant finish from outside the box. He is rightfully feeling at home in Rome, and Italy won't complain.

Lorenzo Insigne - 7/10

Lorenzo Insigne shared some excellent link-up play with Spinazzola down the left flank in the first half. He produced a number of laser-like passes over the top to try and feed his teammates. However, he did very little in front of goal.

Italy substitutes

Francesco Acerbi - 6/10

Francesco Acerbi was lucky to get away with a shirt pull on Embolo in the first half. It seemed like Acerbi could be troubled by the pace of the Swiss striker, but he grew in confidence as the game progressed and settled down well.

It was not an easy task to replace Chiellini, but Acerbi did come away unscathed.

Federico Chiesa - 5/10

Federico Chiesa showed he had pace to burn after replacing Insigne in the 69th minute. He might have to wait much longer to get a starting role.

Rafael Toloi - N/A

Rafael Toloi replaced Berardi in the 70th minute but didn't have much of an impact on the game.

Matteo Pesina - N/A

Matteo Pesina came on for Locatelli in the 86th minute. He didn't play enough minutes to warrant a rating.

Bryan Cristante - N/A

Bryan Cristante was introduced in the 87th minute for Barella but didn't have much time to make an impact on proceedings.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh