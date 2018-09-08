Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Italy and Mancini must resist the siren call of experience and look forward to the future

Omene Osuya
ANALYST
Feature
318   //    08 Sep 2018, 09:44 IST

Italy v Poland - UEFA Nations League A
Mancini must focus on the future and not the past

Roberto Mancini's reign as the manager of the Azzurri has begun on an okay note. After a 3-1 loss to France and a 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia in his first two games (both friendlies) the 1-1 draw against a Polish side also looking to rebuild wasn't the fans would have wanted but it represents a positive start.

However, there is cause for concern as in the last couple of days, there have been reports in the Italian press of a possible return to the national setup for veterans like former captain Gianluigi Buffon and Daniele De Rossi.

These two players have contributed immensely to the Azzurri's cause over their careers. However, their return will serve no purpose and may hold back any attempts at evolving. The Italians have always prized experience over youth but the national team has been crying out for change since Marcelo Lippi won Italy's 4th world title in 2006 with an overly experienced side.

Italy Training Session And Press Conference
The likes of Gigio are good enough and can get better

However, at this stage, it's difficult to see the upside to re-introducing these older players. Firstly, re-introducing them would mean that younger options may have to wait longer to get into the team. The likes of Gigi Donnarunma, Alex Meret, Mattia Perin are good enough to man the posts for Italy, there is really no need to bring back a Buffon whose performances over the last couple of seasons have not been top notch.

Ditto goes for De Rossi for whom a return could see the path of players like Lorenzo Pellegrini, Marco Benassi Roberto Gagliardini and others blocked. Given the stylistic changes that Mancini will be looking to make (moving the ball faster, playing out from the back, pressing from the front and so on), these veterans would be like fish out of water.

It is true that Italian football is not exactly bursting at the seams with options (Davide Zappacosta is the first choice right-back for crying out loud). However, it would make more sense for the present and the immediate future if the team could be made up of players who would still be active beyond the next two years.

France v Italy - International Friendly match
Players like Pellegrini (blue) need to be trusted

Like his English colleague, Gareth Southgate, Mancini had on assuming the head coach role, complained about the lack of opportunities for youngsters in Serie A. His desire to make changes informed the call-ups for players like 19-year-old Nicolo Zaniolo despite his limited number of appearances for either Internazionale or new team AS Roma. It would make no sense to then recall the De Rossi's of this world as then, these upcoming youngsters would find their paths blocked both at the club and national level.

In the likes of new captain Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci amongst others, Mancini has enough experienced players to act as mentors/leaders for the younger generation. This means that the experience chestnut can no longer be pulled to justify the recall of other older players clearly past their sell-by date.

How to get the best set-up to allow the likes of Lorenzo Insigne, Domenico Berardi, Federico Chiesa, Federico Bernadeschi and other attacking talents to flourish should be the priority, it is time for the Azzurri to leave the past behind and focus on the future.

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Nations League 2018-19 Italy Football Daniele De Rossi Gianluigi Donnarumma Marcello Lippi Roberto Mancini
Omene Osuya
ANALYST
Well, I love football (a look at my body of work tells a better story). However, I also love other sports and from time to time, pen articles concerning basketball, tennis, boxing, and e-sports. I follow these sports as much as I can, this explains why I write on a lot of different topics ranging from analysis and tactics to transfers and a whole lot more (reviews, previews and everything in between). Real Madrid is the team closest to my heart (same goes for Rafa Nadal, Raul Gonzalez, Mike Tyson, Mortal Kombat and the San Antonio Spurs).
UEFA Nations League 2018/19: Can Roberto Mancini...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: Italy vs Poland preview & probable...
RELATED STORY
Italy squad to face Poland and Portugal announced 
RELATED STORY
International Friendlies: France vs Italy, 3 key battles...
RELATED STORY
20 Players who can earn their first International cap...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why the UEFA Nations League is a great idea
RELATED STORY
The UEFA Nations League: All you need to know
RELATED STORY
5 Young Italian players who could bring back the glory...
RELATED STORY
Germany 0-0 France: Hits and Flops
RELATED STORY
Dembele gem caps France win over Italy
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us