Italy 1-1 (3-2 on penalties) England: Player ratings as the Azzurri beat Three Lions on penalties to clinch second European title | UEFA Euro 2020

Italy became the European champions for the first time since 1968 after beating England 3-2 on penalties at Wembley.

The hosts missed three spot-kicks through Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka in succession, squandering a chance to 'bring football home'.

Luke Shaw put the Three Lions ahead in the second minute but Leonardo Bonucci equalized midway through the second-half following a goal-mouth scramble.

Both sides came really close to getting some more before the full-time whistle, but stoic defending and last-ditch tackles left the contest finely poised, with nothing separating them in the additional 30 minutes either.

England went in front when Andrea Belotti missed Italy's second spot-kick, but Rashford fired his effort off the post while Sancho's was kept out by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

With momentum back in Italy's favor, Jorginho had the chance to seal it once again but Jordan Pickford gussed the right way. However, it didn't really matter as Saka's attempt was later saved by Donnarumma, handing Italy the prize.

England vs. Italy Euro 2020 Final: Player ratings

Italy Player Ratings

Donnarumma saved two England penalties, including the decisive spot-kick from Saka!

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 7/10

He had no chance with Shaw's early effort and although he wasn't really tested again in the match, he made sure his distribution skills were perfect. He saved one cross in extra-time and then, just like in the semi-finals, emerged as Italy's hero in the shootouts, saving two penalties. UEFA's player of the tournament.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo - 6/10

Di Lorenzo left acres of space for Shaw to run in for his goal and didn't close him down quickly enough either, and struggled to protect his side of the defense.

Leonardo Bonucci - 7/10

The veteran Italian looked nervous in the first-half when England pushed forward but eventually found his feet and even scored the equalizer. Successfully dispatched his spot-kick too.

Giorgio Chiellini - 7/10

The likes of Harry Kane caused Italy's captain plenty of problems in the opening 30 minutes but he eventually settled into the match and dealt with the England forwards well, making a fine block on Sterling in extra-time.

Emerson - 7.5/10

Emerson offered some real threats down the left flank and provided an outlet, particularly linking up well with Bernardeschi after the Juventus star came on. Defensively too, he didn't put a foot wrong, completing five tackles and two clearances.

Nicolo Barella - 5/10

For all his promising showings in the campaign so far, Barella cut an anonymous figure tonight. He struggled to get himself involved in the proceedings, before getting subbed off early on in the second-half following a booking he received for clipping Kane's heels.

Jorginho - 7.5/10

Italy's pass-master was heavily involved in the thick of things, although England's early pressure had pushed him on the backfoot. Also missed the chance to become Italy's hero once again in the shootouts as Jorginho's penalty was saved by Donnarumma.

Marco Verratti - 8/10

Verratti used his excellent distribution skills to control Italy's rhythm, whilst also jostling for the ball when not in possession, completing five tackles. Too bad he wasn't on the field during the shootouts.

Federico Chiesa - 7/10

Following a quiet first-half which saw him fire an effort wide off the post, Chiesa burst to life after the break. He proved to be a real menace, swinging in good crosses and slaloming through mazy defenses to get the ball into dangerous positions. It's unfortunate that his night ended prematurely due to an injury he suffered in the 86th minute.

Ciro Immobile - 6/10

The striker's hard work cannot be denied but his overall influence was minimal once again, with one good effort in the closing stages of the first-half superbly blocked by Stones. He was hooked off in the 54th minute.

Lorenzo Insigne - 7/10

Insigne always looked to poke holes in England's defense with driving runs through the middle and while his set-piece deliveries weren't always accurate, it was the Napoli star's corner kick which resulted in Bonucci's goal.

Substitutes

Andrea Belotti - 6/10

The Torino striker has been a real disappointment, missing some good chances earlier on in the tournament, and couldn't make his spot-kick count in the shootouts tonight either.

Domenico Berardi - 6.5/10

He replaced the ineffective Immobile and provided an instant boost for Italy with his energy and movements.

Bryan Cristante - 6/10

Cristante came really close to scoring twice, but on both occasions couldn't bury his header into the net.

Federico Bernardeschi - 6/10

He spent most of his time in his own half rather than going forward, but credits for holding up the ball well and successfully dispatching the ball from 12 yards too.

Manuel Locatelli - 5/10

Locatelli replaced Verratti towards the end of extra-time and filled the gaps.

Alessandro Florenzi - N/A

The PSG full-back entered the match with only two minutes remaining and didn't get a chance in the shootouts either.

