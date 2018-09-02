Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Italy squad to face Poland and Portugal announced 

Gunjan Kochrekar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
2.48K   //    02 Sep 2018, 08:56 IST

Italy v Netherlands - International Friendly
Italy players prior to their 1-1 draw with the Netherlands earlier this summer

What's the report?

The Italy national team have announced their 31-man squad to face both Poland and Portugal in the upcoming Nations League, as per the official website, Football Italia.

Roberto Mancini, appointed manager back in May, has included a number of new faces to his senior squad and it's a very youthful-looking squad in comparison to the usual experienced national camp.

The names are as follows:

Goalkeepers: Alessio Cragno (Cagliari), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan), Mattia Perin (Juventus), Salvatore Sirigu (Turin).

Defenders: Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina), Manuel Lazzari (Spal), Leonardo Bonucci, Daniele Rugani and Giorgio Chiellini (all three Juventus), Alessio Romagnoli and Mattia Caldara (both Milan), Domenico Criscito (Genoa), Davide Zappacosta and Emerson Palmieri (both Chelsea).

Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Cagliari), Marco Benassi (Fiorentina), Bryan Cristante, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Nicolò Zaniolo (all three Roma), Roberto Gagliardini (Inter), Jorginho (Chelsea).

Forwards: Mario Balotelli (Nice), Simone Zaza and Andrea Belotti (Torino), Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Giacomo Bonaventura (Milan), Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Pietro Pellegri (Monaco).

In case you didn't know..

Italy missed out on a World Cup spot - for the first time in over 50 years - when they were beaten by Sweden and knocked out in the qualifiers last year. The resilient Azzurri were missed throughout the tournament in Russia, which saw many major heavyweights knocked out early from the competition - undoubtedly one for the dark horses to thrive in.

Italy have a chance to redeem themselves when they kickstart their Nations League campaign against Poland later this month.

The heart of the matter

Mancini is unafraid to experiment with the national side given this latest squad selection, which highlights the future of the Azzurri whilst also featuring some more experienced figures too.

Alessio Cragno has been brilliant for Cagliari and has been touted as one of the Serie A's most under-rated goalkeepers. Pietro Pellegri, Monaco, is a talented teenager who was recently given the chance to shine for Italy's under-21 side and now he has been named in the senior squad.

Cagliari v US Sassuolo - Serie A
Cragno, pictured here during Cagliari's match with Sassuolo, has impressed many critics in Serie A

A surprise absentee from the squad is Milan forward Patrick Cutrone, who is another promising striker with time on his side. PSG midfielder Marco Verratti (thigh) meanwhile, is still recovering from his long-term injury and not expected back to first-team training for a few weeks.

What's next?

Most Italian football supporters are pleased with this recent selection. If they are to perform well in their upcoming fixtures, the open wounds of failing to qualify for the World Cup must be addressed - what better way to do that than with new, fresh blood being integrated into the side? 

Both Zappacosta and Emerson, for instance, can play important roles in helping Italy - though their lack of regular minutes at Premier League side Chelsea leaves a lot to be desired. 

Following last year's disappointment, expectations are realistic but nonetheless high that Italy will recover from embarrassment in the best possible way.

Topics you might be interested in:
International Friendlies 2018 Italy Football Mario Balotelli Giorgio Chiellini Roberto Mancini
Gunjan Kochrekar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
An out and out blue, whether it comes to the Indian Cricket Team or Chelsea Football Club, Gunjan is pursuing his Chartered Accountancy from ICAI and is a Sports Journalist at Sportskeeda.
International Friendlies: France 3-1 Italy, 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
International Friendlies: France vs Italy, 3 key battles...
RELATED STORY
5 most politically influenced matches in World Cup history
RELATED STORY
10 greatest Italian players of all time
RELATED STORY
10 biggest chokes in football history
RELATED STORY
10 greatest Italian defenders of the last 50 years
RELATED STORY
6 players who stopped both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel...
RELATED STORY
5 Players who won a World Cup despite putting in...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Antonio Conte may be appointed Italy manager
RELATED STORY
5 utility players who have lifted the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
September - Week 2
Today FIJ SOL 12:00 PM Fiji vs Solomon Islands
Tomorrow SLO DEN 12:15 AM Slovakia vs Denmark
Tomorrow TRI UAE 03:30 PM Trinidad and Tobago vs UAE
Tomorrow KYR PAL 07:30 PM Kyrgyzstan vs Palestine
Tomorrow BAH PHI 07:30 PM Bahrain vs Philippines
Tomorrow UZB SYR 08:30 PM Uzbekistan vs Syria
Tomorrow JOR LEB 09:30 PM Jordan vs Lebanon
07 Sep POR CRO 12:15 AM Portugal vs Croatia
07 Sep NET PER 12:15 AM Netherlands vs Peru
07 Sep AUS SWE 12:15 AM Austria vs Sweden
07 Sep SAU BOL 05:30 AM Saudi Arabia vs Bolivia
07 Sep JAP CHI 03:30 PM Japan vs Chile
07 Sep KOR COS 04:30 PM Korea Republic vs Costa Rica
07 Sep CHI MAL 04:30 PM Chinese Taipei vs Malaysia
07 Sep SIN MAU 05:00 PM Singapore vs Mauritius
07 Sep QAT CHI 09:30 PM Qatar vs China PR
08 Sep SCO BEL 12:15 AM Scotland vs Belgium
08 Sep UNI BRA 05:00 AM United States vs Brazil
08 Sep ECU JAM 05:30 AM Ecuador vs Jamaica
08 Sep VEN COL 05:30 AM Venezuela vs Colombia
08 Sep MEX URU 07:30 AM Mexico vs Uruguay
08 Sep ARG GUA 08:30 AM Argentina vs Guatemala
09 Sep LEB OMA 09:30 PM Lebanon vs Oman
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us