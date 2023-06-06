Italy U20 vs Korea Republic U20 Prediction and Betting Tips | June 8, 2023

Italy U20 and Korea Republic U20 face off against each other at the Estadio Unico in the FIFA U-20 World Cup on Thursday (June 8).

Italy, once again, displayed strength, pace, flow and creativity, sending a warning to the teams left in the competition that they mean business. The Europeans bested Colombia 3-1 in the quarterfinals on Saturday to qualify for their third U-20 World Cup semifinal.

Gli Azzurrini are regarded by many as one of the favourites for the title, among the four teams left in the competition. The team’s maturity and composure have given them an edge over their adversaries in the run to the last four. They will now have to bring forth those qualities against a persistent Korean team.

Korea, meanwhile, are on the verge of reaching a second successive final following their loss to eventual winners Ukraine in 2019. In the quarterfinals, the Asian team knocked out Nigeria, who were widely billed to prevail. Choi Seok-hyeon snatched the decider in the fiercely contested game that went to extra time.

Taegeuk Warriors are set to face a team, composed of many attacking and midfield talents, some of whom boast top-tier league experience. Moreover, Italy’s air superiority is another big advantage, but Korea's ability to disrupt their opponent’s play in midfield could pose a challenge to Italy.

Italy U20 vs Korea Republic U20 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Italy have scored ten goals in the competition and have conceded four times.

Italy’s only defeat (2-0) came against Nigeria in the group stage.

Italy and Korea will meet for the first time in this category.

Korea are yet to lose in the tournament.

Italy have won four times and lost once in their last five games, while Korea have won three times and drawn twice in the same period.

Form Guide: Italy – W-W-W-L-W; Korea Republic – W-W-D-D-W.

Italy U20 vs Korea Republic U20 Prediction

Cesare Casadei maintains his record as the top scorer of the competition with six goals. Empoli midfielder Tommaso Baldanzi has netted twice. Both players are Italy’s main attacking threat.

Choi Seok-hyeon and Lee Young-jun lead the way for Korea Republic with two goals apiece. They will hope to improve on their tallies. Italy, though, are a more experienced side, and that could see them take the win.

Prediction: Italy U20 2-1 Korea Republic U20

Italy U20 vs Korea Republic U20 Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Italy

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Italy U20 to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Korea Republic to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes