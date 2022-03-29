Italy U21 vs Bosnia-Herzegovina U21 prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 UEFA Euro Under-21 qualifiers

Italy U21 and Bosnia-Herzogina U21 will battle for three points in a 2023 UEFA Euro Under-21 Championship qualifier on Tuesday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a shock 1-1 draw away to Montenegro U21 on Friday. First-half goals from Marko Rakonjac and Samuele Ricci saw both sides share the spoils.

Bosnia secured maximum points in a 1-0 home win over Luxembourg U21. Ivan Basic's sixth-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The respective results mean they still have everything to play for in Group F, as all qualification spots are still up for grabs.

Italy currently sit in second spot, level on 14 points with table-toppers Sweden, albeit having played one game fewer. Bosnia-Herzegovina U21 are third, having garnered 11 points from eight matches played so far.

Italy U21 vs Bosnia-Herzegovina U21 Head-to-Head

Italy have two wins from their three matches against Bosnia at this level, while one previous fixture ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2021. Caleb Okoli and Emanuel Vignoto scored first-half goals to guide Gli Azzurrini to a 2-1 away win.

Tuesday's hosts are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run (winning five) after being knocked out by Portugal at the 2021 UEFA European Under-21 Championship. Bosnia have managed three wins from their last five matches.

Italy U21 form guide: D-W-W-D-W

Bosnia-Herzegovina U21 form guide: W-W-L-W-L

Italy U21 vs Bosnia-Herzegovina U21 Team News

Italy U21

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the Italians.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

UEFA U21 EURO @UEFAUnder21



Switzerland seal top-two finish, Netherlands held

Spain stroll to victory

Germany back at summit

Czechs and England win again

Austria end Croatia's perfection

Montenegro deny Italy

Greece top as Iceland hold Portugal Friday's #U21EURO qualifying actionSwitzerland seal top-two finish, Netherlands heldSpain stroll to victoryGermany back at summitCzechs and England win againAustria end Croatia's perfectionMontenegro deny ItalyGreece top as Iceland hold Portugal Friday's #U21EURO qualifying action 🏆⚽ Switzerland seal top-two finish, Netherlands held⚽ Spain stroll to victory⚽ Germany back at summit⚽ Czechs and England win again⚽ Austria end Croatia's perfection⚽ Montenegro deny Italy⚽ Greece top as Iceland hold Portugal

Bosnia-Herzegovina U21

The visitors also have no known injuries or suspension concerns.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Italy U21 vs Bosnia-Herzegovina U21 Predicted XI

Italy U21 (4-3-3): Marco Carnesecchi (GK); Fabiano Parisi, Caleb Okoli, Matteo Lovato, Raoul Bellanova; Samuele Ricci, Salvatore Esposito, Manolo Portanova; Emanuel Vignato, Lorenzo Lucca, Lorenzo Colombo

Bosnia-Herzegovina U21 (4-3-3): Nikola Cetkovic (GK); Nenad Nikic, Djorde Milojevic, Adrian Barisic, Alen Dejanovic; Milan Savic, Ajdin Hasic, Amar Begic; Ivan Besic, Daniel Lukic, Igor Savic

$50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match at DraftKings SB

Italy U21 vs Bosnia-Herzegovina U21 Prediction

Italy have their destiny in their hands to secure top spot in the group. The first step towards achieving that will be by attaining maximum points on Tuesday.

Bosnia-Herzegovina, for their part, are seeking a first-ever qualification for the UEFA Euro Under-21 Championship and would boost their chances with an unlikely win. However, the difference in quality between the two sides should shine through and we are backing the hosts to secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Italy U21 2-0 Bosnia-Herzegovina U21

Edited by Peter P