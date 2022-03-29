Italy U21 vs Bosnia-Herzegovina U21 prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 UEFA Euro Under-21 qualifiers

Italy U21 and Bosnia-Herzogina U21 will battle for three points in a 2023 UEFA Euro Under-21 Championship qualifier on Tuesday.
The hosts come into the game on the back of a shock 1-1 draw away to Montenegro U21 on Friday. First-half goals from Marko Rakonjac and Samuele Ricci saw both sides share the spoils.
Bosnia secured maximum points in a 1-0 home win over Luxembourg U21. Ivan Basic's sixth-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.
The respective results mean they still have everything to play for in Group F, as all qualification spots are still up for grabs.
Italy currently sit in second spot, level on 14 points with table-toppers Sweden, albeit having played one game fewer. Bosnia-Herzegovina U21 are third, having garnered 11 points from eight matches played so far.
Italy U21 vs Bosnia-Herzegovina U21 Head-to-Head
Italy have two wins from their three matches against Bosnia at this level, while one previous fixture ended in a share of the spoils.
Their most recent meeting came in October 2021. Caleb Okoli and Emanuel Vignoto scored first-half goals to guide Gli Azzurrini to a 2-1 away win.
Tuesday's hosts are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run (winning five) after being knocked out by Portugal at the 2021 UEFA European Under-21 Championship. Bosnia have managed three wins from their last five matches.
Italy U21 form guide: D-W-W-D-W
Bosnia-Herzegovina U21 form guide: W-W-L-W-L
Italy U21 vs Bosnia-Herzegovina U21 Team News
Italy U21
There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the Italians.
Injuries: None
Suspension: None
Bosnia-Herzegovina U21
The visitors also have no known injuries or suspension concerns.
Injuries: None
Suspension: None
Italy U21 vs Bosnia-Herzegovina U21 Predicted XI
Italy U21 (4-3-3): Marco Carnesecchi (GK); Fabiano Parisi, Caleb Okoli, Matteo Lovato, Raoul Bellanova; Samuele Ricci, Salvatore Esposito, Manolo Portanova; Emanuel Vignato, Lorenzo Lucca, Lorenzo Colombo
Bosnia-Herzegovina U21 (4-3-3): Nikola Cetkovic (GK); Nenad Nikic, Djorde Milojevic, Adrian Barisic, Alen Dejanovic; Milan Savic, Ajdin Hasic, Amar Begic; Ivan Besic, Daniel Lukic, Igor Savic
Italy U21 vs Bosnia-Herzegovina U21 Prediction
Italy have their destiny in their hands to secure top spot in the group. The first step towards achieving that will be by attaining maximum points on Tuesday.
Bosnia-Herzegovina, for their part, are seeking a first-ever qualification for the UEFA Euro Under-21 Championship and would boost their chances with an unlikely win. However, the difference in quality between the two sides should shine through and we are backing the hosts to secure a comfortable victory.
Prediction: Italy U21 2-0 Bosnia-Herzegovina U21