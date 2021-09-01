Italy U21 vs Luxembourg U21 prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 UEFA Euro Under-21 qualifiers

Italy U21 welcome Luxembourg U21 to Stadio Carlo Castellani on Friday for a 2023 UEFA Euro Under-21 qualifier.

The hosts have not been in action since they were eliminated by eventual runners-up Portugal in the quarterfinals of the 2021 UEFA Euro Under-21 Championship in May.

Luxembourg U21 were last in action when they suffered a 6-0 defeat to Sweden U21 in a qualifying fixture in June.

🏆 #U21EURO qualifying resumes on Thursday - with holders Germany among the teams starting out on the road to the 2023 finals in Georgia and Romania 👇 — UEFA U21 EURO (@UEFAUnder21) September 1, 2021

That defeat left the Red Lions rooted to the bottom of Group F and they are yet to pick up points after two matches. Italy U21 will be kickstarting their qualifiers on Friday and will be keen to start on a positive note.

Italy U21 vs Luxembourg U21 Head-to-Head

Italy have won their last four meetings against Luxembourg U21 by a 15-0 aggregate scoreline.

Their most recent clash came in a qualifier for the 2021 UEFA Euro Under-21 championship when Gianlucca Scamacca scored a first-half brace to power Italy to a 4-0 away win.

Italy U21 form guide: L-W-D-D-W

Luxembourg U21 form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Italy U21 vs Luxembourg U21 Team News

Italy U21

Coach Paolo Nicolato called up 25 players for the games against Luxembourg and Montenegro. The squad includes AC Milan midfielder and fully-fledged international Sandro Tonali.

Injuries: Caleb Okoli, Sebastian Esposito, Emanuel Vignato

Suspension: None

Luxembourg U21

Coach Manuel Cardoni has 25 players available to him and he will likely field his strongest XI on Friday.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Italy U21 vs Luxembourg U21 Predicted XI

Italy U21 Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marco Carnesecchi (GK); Raoul Bellanova, Matteo Lovato, Lorenzo Pirola, Riccardo Calafiori; Sandro Tonali, Nicolo Rovella, Jacopo Da Riva; Lorenzo Colombo, Eddie Salcedo, Matteo Cancellieri

Luxembourg U21 Predicted XI (4-4-2): Tim Kips (GK); Eldin Dzogovic, Alexandre Sacras, Seid Korac, Franz Sinner; Mathias Olesen, Irvin Latic, Lucas Correia, Farid Ikene; Kevin D'Anzico, Alessio Curci

Italy U21 vs Luxembourg U21 Prediction

There is a gulf of class between the two sides and Luxembourg are one of the whipping boys on the continent while Italy are bonafide global heavyweights. Paolo Nicolato's side will want to stamp their authority early on in what will likely be a fast start for Italy.

The hosts should make light work of their opponents and we are predicting a very comfortable victory for Gli Azzurrini.

Prediction: Italy U21 4-0 Luxembourg U21

