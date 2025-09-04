Italy U21 vs Montenegro U21 Prediction and Betting Tips | September 5th 2025 

Italy U21 and Montenegro U21 will battle for three points in a 2027 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifier on Friday (September 5th). The game will be played at Stadio Alberto Picco.
The home side have not been in action since being knocked out by eventual runners-up Germany during a 3-2 extra-time defeat in the quarterfinal of the 2025 Euro Under-21 in June. They went ahead through Luca Koleosho's 58th-minute strike, while new Newcastle United man Nick Woltemade equalized for Germany U21s midway through the second half.
Nelson Weiper put the Germans ahead with three minutes left on the clock but Guiseppe Ambrosino drew the game level deep into injury time, despite the Italians being down to nine men. Merlin Rohl scored the match-winner in the 117th minute to help his nation advance to the last four.
Montenegro, meanwhile, played out a goalless draw in a friendly against Azerbaijan during their last outing back in June 2025.
Italy U21 vs Montenegro U21 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Italy are unbeaten in three head-to-head games, winning two and drawing one.
- That sole stalemate came in the most recent clash between the two sides when they shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in March 2022.
- Montenegro have won just one of their last seven games (four losses).
- Italy are unbeaten in their last 24 UEFA Euro Under-21 qualification games, winning 17 games in this run.
- Montenegro have never qualified for the Euro Under-21 Championship.
- Seven of Italy's last nine games have seen both sides find the back of the net.
Italy U21 vs Montenegro U21 Prediction
Italy have qualified for each of the last seven editions of the Euro Under-21 Championship, albeit without having won the tournament since 2004. Gli Azzurrini are the overwhelming favorites here and will be expected to kick-start the qualifiers with a comfortable win.
Montenegro have nothing to lose given the pedigree of their opponents. However, they claimed a memorable point in the most recent meeting between these two sides.
Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. Backing the home side to claim a win with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Italy U21 3-1 Montenegro U21
Italy U21 vs Montenegro U21 Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Italy U21 to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Italy to score over 1.5 goals