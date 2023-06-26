Italy U21 vs Norway U21 Prediction and Betting Tips | June 28th 2023

Italy U21 will face Norway U21 at the Cluj Arena on Wednesday in the third round of the group stages of the 2023 U21 European Championship.

Gli Azzurrini opened their continental campaign with a 2-1 defeat to 10-man France U21 and will perhaps feel they deserved more from the game after a strong second-half performance. However, they bounced back in their second group game, beating Switzerland 3-2 with three different players getting on the scoresheet including Leeds United Wilfried Gnonto.

Italy sit second in their group with three points and will secure a quarterfinal spot with maximum points this week while a draw could also suffice.

Norway, meanwhile, have struggled for results in the competition so far and are on the verge of exit. They were beaten 2-1 by Switzerland U21 in their group opener, squandering an early lead in the process before suffering a 1-0 defeat to group leaders France in their second game on Sunday.

Leif Gunnar Smerud's men sit rock-bottom in their group with zero points. They can, however, advance to the knockout stages provided they win by two goals on Wednesday and France beat Switzerland elsewhere.

Italy U21 vs Norway U21 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the fifth meeting between the two nations. Both sides have won a game apiece while their other two matchups have ended in draws.

The two sides last faced off in a friendly clash back in 2018, which ended 1-1.

Italy are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

Norway are without a clean sheet in their last three games across all competitions.

Leif Gunnar Smerud's are the lowest-scoring side in Group D so far with just one goal scored.

Italy U21 vs Norway U21 Prediction

Italy have won three of their last four games after going winless in their three games prior. Their only win in this fixture came back in 2004 and they will be looking to bounce back this week.

Norway, on the other hand, are on a run of back-to-back defeats and are without a win in their last six matches across all competitions. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the Italians win here and the Norwegians will be knocked out of the competition.

Prediction: Italy U21 2-0 Norway U21

Italy U21 vs Norway U21 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Italy

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (The last four matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of Norway's last seven matches)

