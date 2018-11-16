Italy v Portugal: Match Preview, Team News, Predictions, Venue & Where To Watch Details | UEFA Nations League 2018-19

A win for Italy will see them topping Group 3 for the time being

Italy will be hoping to keep their slim chance of winning the inaugural UEFA Nations League alive when they welcome the reigning European champions Portugal to the San Siro on Saturday.

The Italians are sitting in the second spot with 4 points from 3 matches, trailing their opponents by 2 points and a game in hand. A win for the Italians will see them leapfrog Portugal to the first place and hope that the Portuguese lose their final match against Poland.

The Italians had lost their previous encounter with the Portuguese in the second match week of the Nations League.

Italy v Portugal: Kick-off Information

Date: 17 November 2018

Time: 21:45 (local time), 01:15 am (IST)

Venue: San Siro, Milan

Livestream: SonyLIV

Italy v Portugal: Team News

Juventus winger Federico Bernadeschi has withdrawn from the squad owing to injury while Sandro Tonali, Stefano Sensi and Vicenzo Grifo have been called up for the first time.

Portugal will be once again without their star man Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal will be once again without their talismanic forward Cristiano Ronaldo while Raphael Guerrero, Jose Fonte, Andre Gomes and Joao Mario are all back for the reigning European champions.

Italy v Portugal: Predicted XI

Italy: Donnarumma, Florenzi, Bonucci, Chiellini, Biraghi, Veratti, Jorginho, Barella, Chiesa, Insigne, Immobile

Portugal: Rui Patricio, Cancelo, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Rui, Neves, Carvalho, Rafa Silva, Pizzi, Bernardo Silva, Andre Silva

Italy v Portugal: Head to Head

Italy: 18 wins

Portugal: 6 wins

Draw: 2

Italy v Portugal: Form Guide

Italy: W-D-L-D-D

Portugal: W-W-W-W-L

Italy v Portugal: Prediction

Portugal has not been affected by the absence of their captain Cristiano Ronaldo as the reigning European champions have been quite impressive in the Nations League campaign so far, winning both of their matches.

Italy, on the other hand, is yet to reach their heights since their elimination from the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Sweden. The last match against Poland was the best ever match under coach Roberto Mancini.

Prediction: Italy 1-2 Portugal