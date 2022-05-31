Italy vs Argentina prediction, preview, team news and more | CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions 2022

International football returns with an exciting fixture this weekend as Copa America champions Argentina take on Euro 2020 winners Italy at Wembley Stadium in the Cup of Champions on Wednesday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will be intent on proving their mettle in the Finalissima.

Italy have shockingly failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup and have a massive point to prove this weekend. The Azzurri edged Turkey to a 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Argentina, on the other hand, have excelled under Lionel Scaloni and have grown into a robust outfit over the past year. The Albicelestes were held to a 1-1 draw in their previous game and will want to bounce back this weekend.

Italy vs Argentina Head-to-Head

Italy have a slight edge over Argentina and have won six of the 16 matches played between the two teams. Argentina have managed five victories against Italy and will look to level the scales on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two footballing giants took place in 2018 and ended in a 2-0 victory for Argentina. Italy were outplayed on the day and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Italy form guide: W-L-D-D-W

Argentina form guide: D-W-W-W-D

Italy vs Argentina Team News

Italy have a depleted squad

Italy

Domenico Berardi, Ciro Immobile, Federico Chiesa, and Gaetano Castrovilli are injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. Giorgio Chiellini has been included in the squad and is in line to make his final appearance for the Azzurri.

Injured: Domenico Berardi, Ciro Immobile, Federico Chiesa, Gaetano Castrovilli, Rafael Toloi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Argentina have a point to prove

Argentina

Cristian Romero is carrying a knock and remains Argentina's only injury concern ahead of this match. Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, and Lautaro Martinez are set to lead the line this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Cristian Romero

Suspended: None

Italy vs Argentina Predicted XI

Italy Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Emerson, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Jorginho, Marco Verratti, Nicolo Barella; Nicolo Zaniolo, Lorenzo Insigne, Gianluca Scamacca

Argentina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Emiliano Martinez; Marcos Acuna, German Pezzella, Nicolas Otamendi, Nahuel Molina; Guido Rodriguez, Rodrigo De Paul, Giovani Lo Celso; Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez

Italy vs Argentina Prediction

Argentina are currently on an astonishing 31-match unbeaten streak and have been surprisingly consistent in recent months. The likes of Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez can win games singlehandedly on their day and will want to make the most of the opportunity to win another trophy.

Italy can pack a punch on their day and will be hurting from their failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. Argentina are the better team at the moment and hold a slight upper hand this week.

Prediction: Italy 1-2 Argentina

