Italy vs Austria Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 38 of UEFA Euro 2020

Italy are back in action at UEFA Euro 2020 this weekend as they lock horns with Austria at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. Both teams will be intent on reaching the quarterfinals this year and cannot afford a defeat in this game.

Austria have an impressive squad at Euro 2020 but have been plagued by bouts of inconsistency so far in the tournament. The Austrians pulled off a crucial victory against Ukraine in their last group match and will be intent on proving their mettle in this match.

Italy, on the other hand, have been one of the best teams at Euro 2020 so far and will want to maintain their flawless record this weekend. The Azzurri named a second-string side against Wales in their previous game but will have to employ the best resources at their disposal in the knock-outs.

Italy vs Austria Head-to-Head

Italy have a predictably good record against Austria and have won 16 matches out of a total of 35 games played between the two teams. Austria have managed 11 victories against Italy and can potentially trouble their opponents in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place nearly 13 years ago and ended in a hard-fought 2-2 draw. Italy have transformed into a different side from the Azzurri teams of yore and will need to make a statement in this match.

Italy form guide at UEFA Euro 2020: W-W-W

Austria form guide at UEFA Euro 2020: W-L-W

Italy vs Austria: Numbers you need to know before their UEFA Euro 2020 encounter

Immobile is in excellent form

Italy are on a brilliant run at the moment and are unbeaten in their last 30 matches in all competitions. The Azzurri have scored 28 goals in their last ten matches and have kept clean sheets in all these fixtures. Roberto Mancini's side could make history against Austria this weekend and outdo the legendary Vitorio Pozzo's unbeaten run with Italy from 1935 to 1939.

With 20 goals and six assists in the Serie A, Lazio striker Ciro Immobile is Italy's poacher at Euro 2020. The Italian forward has found the back of the net in both his starts and will be looking to maintain his excellent form against Austria.

Italy have gone 1055 minutes without conceding a goal in international football. The Azzurri have an exceptional defensive record and have also never lost to Austria in a major tournament.

OFFICIAL: Italy will be playing Austria in the Round of 16 on Saturday 🇮🇹🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/pgExzEZqYc — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) June 21, 2021

Austria have a dismal record at the Euros and won their second game in the competition against Ukraine earlier this week. The Austrians have managed only two victories in their last nine games and have a point to prove in this match.

