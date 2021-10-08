Italy vs Belgium prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2020-21

Italy are set to play Belgium at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday for the third-place play-off in the UEFA Nations League.

Italy come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Luis Enrique's Spain in the semi-finals of the UEFA Nations League. A brace from Manchester City forward Ferran Torres sealed the deal for Spain. Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini scored the consolation goal for Italy, who had Juventus centre-back Leonardo Bonucci sent off in the first-half.

Belgium, on the other hand, lost 3-2 to Didier Deschamps' France in the semi-finals of the UEFA Nations League. Second-half goals from Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe and AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez ensured victory for France.

First-half goals from Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco and Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku proved to be mere consolation for Belgium.

Italy vs Belgium Head-to-Head

In 23 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Italy hold the clear advantage. They have won 15 games, lost four and drawn four.

The two countries last faced each other earlier this year at the Euros, with Italy beating Belgium 2-1. First-half goals from Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella and Napoli attacker Lorenzo Insigne secured the win for their country. Romelu Lukaku scored Belgium's goal.

Italy form guide: L-W-D-D-W

Belgium form guide: L-W-W-W-L

Italy vs Belgium Team News

Italy

Italy boast a strong squad. Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, Juventus' experienced centre-back duo of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, Chelsea midfielder Jorginho and Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne have all been named.

There could be a potential debut for Inter Milan left-back Federico Dimarco. Bonucci is suspended for this game. Lazio striker Ciro Immobile and Atalanta midfielder Matteo Pessina are not in the squad due to injuries.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Leonardo Bonucci

Belgium

Meanwhile, Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has an experienced squad. Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, Benfica centre-back Jan Vertonghen, Borussia Dortmund midfielder Axel Witsel, Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne and Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku are in the squad.

There could be a potential debut for Bologna defender Arthur Theate, while youngsters like Club Brugge midfielder Charles De Ketelaere and AC Milan midfielder Alexis Saelemaekers could be given minutes. There are doubts over the availability of Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Eden Hazard

Suspended: None

Italy vs Belgium Predicted XI

Italy Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Giorgio Chiellini, Alessandro Bastoni, Federico Dimarco, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Manuel Locatelli, Bryan Cristante, Federico Bernardeschi, Giacomo Raspadori, Moise Kean

Belgium Predicted XI (3-4-3): Thibaut Courtois, Toby Alderweireld, Dedryck Boyata, Jan Vertonghen, Alexis Saelemaekers, Leander Dendoncker, Hans Vanaken, Yannick Carrasco, Kevin De Bruyne, Dodi Lukebakio, Charles De Ketelaere

Italy vs Belgium Prediction

Italy deserved to win the Euros this summer. They have some incredibly gifted players in the squad, and manager Roberto Mancini has done an excellent job at the helm. They will be disappointed having lost to Spain, but they should be proud of their journey.

Belgium, on the other hand, are currently extracting the last drops of top-tier quality from their golden generation. The likes of Toby Alderweireld, Axel Witsel and Jan Vertonghen are slowing down, while Eden Hazard's injury woes have been covered extensively.

A close match is on the cards, but Italy should edge past Belgium.

Prediction: Italy 2-1 Belgium

