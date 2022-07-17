Italy vs Belgium prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Euro 2022

Italy will square off against Belgium at the Manchester City Academy Stadium on Monday in their final group stage fixture of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 campaign.

France have already secured their place in the knockout stages of the competition, so just one spot remains up for grabs in Group D. Italy and Belgium have just one point each in the competition thus far and for either of the teams to have a chance to qualify for the knockout round, France need to defeat Iceland in their group stage fixture on Monday.

Italy kicked off their campaign with a 5-1 loss to France but managed to earn a point in a hard-fought draw against Iceland. Belgium held Iceland to a 1-1 draw in their campaign opener but suffered a 2-1 defeat against France last time around.

With the two sides set to meet in this crucial fixture, we take a look at what to expect from the matchup between the Italians and Belgians.

Italy vs Belgium Head-to-Head

The two sides have squared off nine times across all competitions. Italy have a better record in this fixture, leading 9-2 in wins while just one game has ended in a draw.

Both of Belgium's wins have come in the last three meetings against Italy and they will be hopeful of a positive outcome here. The two sides last met in the qualifying campaign of the 2019 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Leuven, with the then-hosts recording a 2-1 win.

Italy form guide (all competitions): D-L-D-W-W

Belgium form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-W

Italy vs Belgium Team News

Italy

Le Azzurre will be able to count upon a full squad for the final group stage fixture as Valentina Cernoia is back in the squad after testing negative for COVID-19.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Belgium

Belgian Red Flames also have a fully-fit squad and the only absentee will be Amber Tysiak, who was sent off against France.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Amber Tysiak

Unavailable: None

Italy vs Belgium Predicted XIs

Italy Women Predicted XI (4-3-3): Laura Giuliani (GK); Elisa Bartoli, Sara Gama, Elena Linari, Lisa Boattin; Adrianna Caruso, Manuela Giugliano, Valentina Cernoia; Valentina Bergamaschi, Barbara Bonansea, Cristiana Girelli

Belgium (4-1-3-2): Nicky Evrard (GK), Jody Vangheluwe, Sari Kees, Laura Deneve, Davina Philtjens; Justine Monique Vanhaevermaet; Janice Cayman, Tine de Caigny, Julie Biesmans, Elena Dhont, Tessa Wullaert.

Italy vs Belgium Prediction

Italy and Belgium both have just one point to their names from the two games and have scored two goals in the two encounters as well. However, Belgium have been better defensively, conceding three goals fewer than Italy.

Belgium have been the better side in the recent meetings between the two sides and we are backing them to come out on top here.

Prediction: Italy 1-2 Belgium

