Italy vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | International Friendlies 2024

Italy gear up for Euro 2024 with another friendly encounter this weekend as they lock horns with Bosnia and Herzegovina in an intriguing clash at the Stadio Carlo Castellani on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will be determined to win this game.

Bosnia and Herzegovina topped their group in League B in the UEFA Nations League and have been in good form in the last couple of years. The away side slumped to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of England last week and will aim to bounce back in this match.

Italy, on the other hand, finished in second place in the UEFA Euro qualification standings and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Azzurri were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Turkey in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Italy vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Head-to-Head

Italy have a good record against Bosnia and Herzegovina and have won three out of the five matches played between the two teams. Bosnia and Herzegovina have managed one victory against Italy and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

Italy form guide: D-W-W-D-W

Bosnia and Herzegovina form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Italy vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Team News

Italy

Samuel Ricci and Ivan Provedel are not included in the squad for Euro 2024 and will not feature in this game. Alex Meret and Nicolo Barella are carrying knocks and might not be risked in this clash.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Alex Meret, Nicolo Barella

Unavailable: Ivan Provedel, Riccardo Orsolini, Samuel Ricci

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Nikola Vasilj and Edin Dzeko are injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. Kenan Piric is likely to replace Vasilj between the sticks.

Injured: Nikola Vasilj, Edin Dzeko, Stjepan Radeljic

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Italy vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Predicted XI

Italy Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Mancini, Bastoni, Dimarco; Cristante, Jorginho; Raspadori, Pellegrini, Chiesa; Scamacca

Bosnia and Herzegovina Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Piric; Radeljic, Katic, Ahmedhodzic, Hadzikadunic, Gazibegovic; Gigovoc, Krunic, Tahirovic, Hajradinovic; Demirovic

Italy vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Prediction

Italy are in the midst of a transition and have improved over the past year. The likes of Federico Chiesa and Gianluca Scamacca can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Bosnia and Herzegovina can pull off an upset on their day but will have to do without Edin Dzeko this weekend. Italy are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Italy 3-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina