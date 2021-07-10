Italy vs England Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before the UEFA Euro 2020 Final

The UEFA Euro 2020 features the biggest game of the summer this weekend as England and Italy lock horns in the final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. Both European giants have been impressive in the tournament so far and will be intent on securing a victory in this fixture.

Italy have been exceptional under Roberto Mancini and will be intent on upsetting the raucous home crowd this weekend. The Azzurri have been scintillating at Euro 2020 and thoroughly deserve their place in the final.

England, on the other hand, were given a scare in Denmark in the semi-finals but showed plenty of grit and resolve to make a comeback. The Three Lions have built a robust squad under Gareth Southgate and have a wealth of attacking options going into this game.

😎 The EURO 2020 final is set!



🇮🇹🆚🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Italy versus England at Wembley Stadium on Sunday 🔥



Who is lifting the 🏆❓#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/tYSEzNjAkI — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) July 7, 2021

Italy vs England Head-to-Head

Italy have a good record against England and have won 11 games out of a total of 30 matches played between the two teams. England have managed eight victories and are perfectly capable of troubling their opponents in this game.

The previous meeting between the European heavyweights took place in 2018 and ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw. Lorenzo Insigne scored a late equaliser on the day and is in excellent form going into this crucial encounter.

Italy form guide at UEFA Euro 2020: W-W-W-W-W

England form guide at UEFA Euro 2020: W-W-W-W-D

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Manchester United pushing for 2 more transfers, Barcelona's plans for Lionel Messi and more

Italy vs England: Numbers you need to know before their UEFA Euro 2020 encounter

England have an excellent squad

Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling have combined to score seven of England's ten goals at Euro 2020. The England captain, in particular, has rediscovered his mojo at Euro 2020 and has found the back of the net in three consecutive games in the competition.

England have spent the longest time between appearances in finals of major tournaments, with the Three Lions reaching their previous final 55 years ago in the 1966 World Cup. The English team famously lifted the World Cup at Wembley Stadium on the day and their successors will want to replicate those heroics this weekend.

There are a few obstacles to overcome, however, given England's poor record against Italy. The Azzurri have won all their games against the Three Lions in major international competitions, with their previous game at the 2014 World Cup ending in a 2-1 victory for Italy.

Italy have beaten England all four times they've faced each other in a major tournament 🤌 pic.twitter.com/ox3hk3Pju5 — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 8, 2021

This is Italy's third appearance at a Euro final since the turn of the century. The Azzurri suffered defeats at Euro 2000 and Euro 2012 against France and Spain respectively and will be intent on making amends this year.

Roberto Mancini's Italy outfit is the only team that has won all its matches at Euro 2020 so far. The Azzurri's victory against Spain extended their unbeaten streak to an astonishing 33 matches and Mancini will be in no mood to see it come to an end this weekend.

Germany are the only nation to have reached more major tournament finals than Italy. The Euro 2020 marks Italy's 10th final appearance, while Germany still holds a considerable lead with 14.

Also Read: Jim Beglin's best possible starting XI for England | Euro 2020

Hi! We'd love to hear from all you Football fans. Please spare 2 mins to take this short survey.

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi