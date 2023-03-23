Italy vs England Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd March 2023

The UEFA Euro qualifiers are set to kick off with a round of matches this week as Italy lock horns with Gareth Southgate's England side in an important clash at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Thursday.

Italy vs England Preview

Italy did not qualify for the 2022 World Cup and will be intent on building a robust squad ahead of their next major tournament. The Azzurri slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Austria in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

England, on the other hand, have been fairly impressive on the international stage but have flattered to deceive against strong opponents. The away side slumped to a 2-1 defeat against France in the World Cup last year and have a point to prove in this game.

Italy vs England Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Italy have a good historical record against England and have won 13 out of the 30 matches that have been played by the two teams, as opposed to England's eight victories.

England are winless in their last six matches against Italy in all competitions, with their previous victory against the Azzurri coming by a 2-1 scoreline in 2012.

The last five matches between the two teams have produced a total of four draws, with the previous game taking place last year and ending in a narrow 1-0 victory for Italy.

England were on an unbeaten streak of five matches in all competitions before they slumped to a defeat against France at the World Cup.

Italy have suffered defeat in two of their last five matches in all competitions and have conceded eight goals during this period.

England have been a prolific team under Gareth Southgate and have scored 13 goals in their last five games in all competitions.

Italy vs England Prediction

Italy are in the midst of a transition at the moment and will be intent on restoring their status as a formidable European giant in the coming weeks. The Azzurri have excellent players in their ranks and will need to field a strong team this week.

England have a fairly seasoned squad and are unlikely to make any changes to their team. Both teams have issues to address at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Italy 1-1 England

Italy vs England Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Italy to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Harry Kane to score - Yes

