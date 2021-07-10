Italy vs England prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Euro 2020 Final

After nearly a month of tense and exhilarating footballing drama, UEFA Euro 2020 finalists Italy and England lock horns in what is set to be a historic fixture at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. While battles between European heavyweights have been fairly common at Euro 2020, this particular fixture will see both teams a mere victory away from carving their legacy into the annals of footballing folklore.

Italy have defied expectations and predictions at UEFA Euro 2020 and have been exceptional under Roberto Mancini this year. The Azzurri are on an unprecedented unbeaten streak at the moment and are the only team to have won all their matches at Euro 2020.

England, on the other hand, have embarked on an incredible campaign to bring football home at Euro 2020 and are only another good performance away from securing their first-ever European Championship. The Three Lions conceded their first goal against Denmark in the semi-finals but managed an impressive comeback to reach their first Euro final.

Italy vs England Head-to-Head

Italy have a good record against England and have won 11 games out of a total of 30 matches played between the two teams. England have managed eight victories and are perfectly capable of troubling their opponents in this game.

The previous meeting between the European heavyweights took place in 2018 and ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw. Lorenzo Insigne scored a late equaliser on the day and is in excellent form going into this crucial encounter.

Italy form guide at UEFA Euro 2020: W-W-W-W-W

England form guide at UEFA Euro 2020: W-W-W-W-D

Italy vs England Team News

Italy have an excellent squad

Italy

Federico Chiesa scored an exceptional goal against Spain in the semi-finals but did pick up a knock towards the end of the game. The Juventus winger has trained with the team, however, and should be able to feature in this match.

Domenico Berardi has also been impressive for Italy and could be a potential alternative in Italy's forward line. Leonardo Spinazzola has been ruled out of Euro 2020 with an Achilles rupture and will likely be replaced by Emerson Palmieri against England.

Injured: Leonardo Spinazzola, Lorenzo Pellegrini

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

England have an excellent squad

England

Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling are certain to lead England's forward line and have scored a bulk of their team's goals at the Euros. The rest of their attacking unit remains anyone's guess, however, with Phil Foden, Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka competing for a single spot in the team.

Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips are set to hold the fort in midfield with Mason Mount ahead of them. Harry Maguire and John Stones will carry on with their centre-back partnership against Denmark.

Injured: Dean Henderson

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Italy vs England Predicted XI

Italy Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Emerson Palmieri, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Nicolo Barella; Federico Chiesa, Lorenzo Insigne, Ciro Immobile

England Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Luke Shaw; Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips; Mason Mount, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling; Harry Kane

Italy vs England Prediction

Both Italy and England have been exceptional at UEFA Euro 2020 and have a fairly even claim to the trophy at the moment. England have an air of clarity and assurance about them and their robust approach to the game under Gareth Southgate could prove effective in front of a raucous Wembley crowd.

Roberto Mancini's Italy, on the other hand, seem to have the effervescence of the great Azzurri sides of yore. The likes of Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne can singlehandedly turn games on their head and could make a difference against England this weekend.

Prediction: Italy 2-1 England

