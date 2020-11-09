Italy vs Estonia prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendly 2020

Italy are set to host Estonia at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Wednesday in an international friendly fixture.

Italy come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands last month in the UEFA Nations League.

A goal from Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini for Italy was cancelled out by a strike from Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek for the Dutch.

Estonia, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Armenia last month in the UEFA Nations League. Kairat midfielder Kamo Hovhannisyan scored the goal for Armenia which was negated by a goal from Flora attacker Rauno Sappinen for Estonia.

Italy vs Estonia Head-to-Head

In six previous encounters between the two sides, Italy hold the clear advantage, having won all six games.

The two countries last faced each other way back in 2011, with Italy beating Estonia 3-0 courtesy of goals from striker Giuseppe Rossi, Antonio Cassano and Giampaolo Pazzini.

Italy form guide: W-W-D-D

Estonia form guide: L-L-D-D

Advertisement

Italy vs Estonia Team News

Italy will be without West Ham United centre-back Angelo Ogbonna, who is not available due to an injury.

Manager Roberto Mancini has named a large squad, and there could be potential debuts for AC Milan right-back Davide Calabria, Genoa left-back Luca Pellegrini, Atalanta midfielder Matteo Pessina and AS Monaco striker Pietro Pellegri.

Injured: Angelo Ogbonna

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Estonia have named an experienced squad, including Al-Ettifaq defender Karol Mets, Flora midfielder Konstantin Vassiljev and Shakhter Karagandy striker Sergei Zenjov.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Italy vs Estonia Predicted XI

Italy Predicted XI (4-3-3): Salvatore Sirigu, Danilo D'Ambrosio, Gianluca Mancini, Francesco Acerbi, Cristiano Biraghi, Manuel Locatelli, Bryan Cristante, Gaetano Castrovilli, Domenico Berardi, Moise Kean, Stephan El Shaarawy

Estonia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Karl Jakob Hein, Taijo Teniste, Nikita Baranov, Marten Kuusk, Artur Pikk, Frank Liivak, Vladislav Kreida, Martin Miller, Vlasiy Sinyavskiy, Konstantin Vassiljev, Rauno Sappinen

Italy vs Estonia Prediction

Italy manager Roberto Mancini has a talented young squad to work with. Paris Saint-Germain youngster Moise Kean has been in good form for the club, while players like Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli, Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella and Juventus winger Federico Chiesa are all young players impressing at club level.

Advertisement

Moise Kean in 31 PL appearances for Everton: 2 goals



Moise Kean in 4 Ligue 1 appearances for PSG: 3 goals



Finding his form again in the capital. 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/HwgQQhi9t5 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 7, 2020

Estonia, on the other hand, will rely on striker Rauno Sappinen and Sergei Zenjov to provide the goals. Young midfielder Vladislav Kreida could also prove to be crucial.

Italy have a good squad and exceptional pedigree. The Azzurri will be the favorites to win this game.

Prediction: Italy 3-0 Estonia