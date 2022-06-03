Italy vs Germany prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

The UEFA Nations League features a clash between two European giants this weekend as Germany take on Italy on Saturday. Both teams have excellent players in their ranks and have a point to prove this weekend.

Germany failed to qualify for the knock-outs in the previous edition and conceded their group's top spot to Spain. Die Mannschaft were held to a 1-1 draw by the Netherlands in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Italy have flattered to deceive in the UEFA Nations League and are undergoing another transition at the moment. The Azzurri suffered a damaging 3-0 defeat at the hands of Argentina in the Finalissima earlier this week and cannot afford another debacle in this match.

Italy vs Germany Head-to-Head

Italy have a slight edge over Germany and have won 15 of the 35 matches played between the two sides. Germany have managed 11 victories against Italy and will want to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two European giants took place in 2016 and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams wasted chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Italy form guide: L-W-L-D-D

Germany form guide: D-W-W-W-W

Italy vs Germany Team News

Italy have a depleted squad

Italy

Domenico Berardi, Ciro Immobile, Federico Chiesa, and Gaetano Castrovilli are injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. Giorgio Chiellini played his last Italy match against Argentina last week and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Domenico Berardi, Ciro Immobile, Federico Chiesa, Gaetano Castrovilli, Rafael Toloi, Nicolo Zaniolo

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Germany have a point to prove

Germany

Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Julian Draxler have not been included in the squad and will not feature in this match. Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane have been impressive for Germany and are set to lead the line this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Julian Draxler

Italy vs Germany Predicted XI

Italy Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Emerson, Alessandro Bastoni, Leonardo Bonucci, Cristiano Biraghi; Sandro Tonali, Marco Verratti, Nicolo Barella; Federico Bernardeschi, Lorenzo Insigne, Gianluca Scamacca

Germany Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Thilo Kehrer, Antonio Rudiger, Nico Schlotterbeck, David Raum; Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala; Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane; Timo Werner

Italy vs Germany Prediction

Italy will be hurting after their Finalissima humbling and will need to kick off their transition on the right note. The likes of Sandro Tonali and Alessandro Bastoni represent a new generation of Azzurri talent and will be put to their test against a bonafide European superpower.

Germany are virtually unstoppable on their day and have grown in stature over the past year. Die Mannschaft are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Italy 1-3 Germany

