Italy vs Greece preview: Where to watch in the USA | European Qualifiers 2019/20

Can Mancini lead Italy to Euro 2020 qualification?

Greece travel to the Stadio Olimpico to cross swords with Italy on Saturday as the visitors hope to throw a spoke in the hosts’ European qualifying wheel. So far, the Greeks have managed 5 points from 6 games, leaving them with only pride to play for.

The Azzurri, meanwhile, have swept aside everything in their path and are comfortably perched atop the Group J table, having amassed 18 points in 6 matches. More impressively though, they have scored 18 goals during those games and only conceded 3.

On paper, the Italians are by far the stronger outfit. The home side, in all likelihood, would be able to call upon the services of Ciro Immobile, Jorginho and Marco Verratti, thereby boasting enough offensive quality to peg back the visitors.

However, in Kostas Manolas and Sokratis, Greece have two centre-backs with enough European and international pedigree to stand firm. Yet, in light of the variety of attackers the Italians might be able to fall back on, that task isn’t quite as enviable.

Moreover, the Azzurri will enjoy a raucous home support, adding to the challenge facing the away side.

Having said that, Greece have previously proven their ability to set the cat among the pigeons, especially against the well-established European order. After all, one only needs to look back at their astonishing Euro 2004 triumph.

The encounter looks primed to provide an extraordinary spectacle for everyone in attendance, more so because the Italians would be wanting to put on a show and seal qualification with games to spare.

A match of such stature will be telecast all across the globe and fans will be able to stream the action live too. The football enthusiasts in the USA can tune in to ESPN+ and fuboTV if they wish to catch a glimpse of the action.

Match Details

Date: 12th October, 2019

Time: 8:45 pm (Local Time); 2:45 pm ET; 12:15 am IST on the 13th of October, 2019

Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Where to watch in the USA: ESPN+ and fuboTV