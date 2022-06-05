Italy vs Hungary prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

The UEFA Nations League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Italy take on Hungary on Tuesday. Both teams have made impressive starts to their campaigns and will want to win this game.

Italy are in the middle of a transitional period at the moment and have plenty of work to do in the coming months. The Azzurri held Germany to a 1-1 draw in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Hungary, on the other hand, have been excellent this month and are the dark horses in their group. The Magyars stunned England with a 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Italy vs Hungary Head-to-Head

Italy have an impressive record against Hungary and have won 16 of the 33 matches played between the two sides. Hungary have managed eight victories against Italy and will need to cut the deficit on Tuesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2007 and ended in a 3-1 victory for Hungary. Italy have been inconsistent over the past decade and have a point to prove this week.

Italy form guide: D-L-W-L-D

Hungary form guide: W-W-L-W-W

Italy vs Hungary Team News

Italy have a depleted squad

Italy

Domenico Berardi, Ciro Immobile, Federico Chiesa, and Gaetano Castrovilli are injured and have been ruled out of the fixture. Giorgio Chiellini played his last Italy match against Argentina last week and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Domenico Berardi, Ciro Immobile, Federico Chiesa, Gaetano Castrovilli, Rafael Toloi, Nicolo Zaniolo

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Hungary need to win this game

Hungary

Hungary have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will need to field their best team in this fixture. Adam Szalai and Dominik Szoboszlai have been included in the squad and will play key roles against Italy this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Italy vs Hungary Predicted XI

Italy Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Emerson, Alessandro Bastoni, Leonardo Bonucci, Cristiano Biraghi; Sandro Tonali, Marco Verratti, Nicolo Barella; Federico Bernardeschi, Lorenzo Insigne, Gianluca Scamacca

Hungary Predicted XI (3-4-3): Peter Gulacsi; Adam Lang, Willi Orban, Attila Szalai; Loic Nego, Zsolt Nagy, Adam Nagy, Andras Schafer; Roland Sallai, Dominik Szoboszlai, Adam Szalai

Italy vs Hungary Prediction

Italy will be hurting after their humbling in the Finalissima and will need to kick off their transition on the right note. The likes of Sandro Tonali and Alessandro Bastoni represent a new generation of Azzurri talent and will need to make the most of their opportunities.

Hungary are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day and will look to keep their hold of the group's top spot. Italy are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Italy 2-1 Hungary

