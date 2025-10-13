Italy vs Israel Prediction and Betting Tips | October 14th 2025

The action continues in Group I of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers as Italy and Israel lock horns at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine on Tuesday. Nine goals were scored when the two nations squared off in September’s reverse fixture and another action-packed contest is on the cards here.

Ad

Italy picked up another comfortable victory in the World Cup qualifiers on Saturday when they edged out Estonia 3-1 at the A. Le Coq Arena.

Gennaro Gattuso’s men have won four back-to-back games in Group I, scoring 15 goals and keeping two clean sheets since kicking off the campaign with a 3-0 loss against Norway on June 6.

With 12 points from five matches, Italy are currently second in the Group I standings, six points behind the already qualified Norway, albeit with one game in hand.

Ad

Trending

On the other hand, Israel conceded five goals for a second consecutive game in the qualifiers as they fell to a 5-0 hammering at the hands of Norway on Saturday.

Before that, Ran Ben Simon’s side saw their run of two back-to-back victories in Group I come to an end when they suffered a narrow 5-4 loss against Italy in September’s reverse fixture.

Israel have picked up nine points from their six qualifying matches so far to sit third in the Group I table, three points behind Italy in the qualifying spot.

Ad

Italy vs Israel Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Italy have been the dominant side in the history of this fixture, having picked up seven wins and one draw in their eight encounters since October 1961.

Gattuso’s side are unbeaten in five of their last six matches across all competitions, picking up four wins and one draw since March 2023.

Israel have won just two of their last six competitive away games while losing three and claiming one draw since September 2024.

Italy are unbeaten in seven of their last nine competitive home matches, picking up six wins and one draw since March 2023.

Ad

Italy vs Israel Prediction

With just three points separating Italy and Israel in Group I, defeat here could prove damaging to their qualifying hopes and we expect both nations to go all out at the Bluenergy Stadium. Gattuso’s men boast a superior and more experienced squad and we are tipping them to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Italy 2-1 Israel

Italy vs Israel Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Italy to win

Ad

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Italy and Israel have both scored in four of their last five meetings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in four of the last five clashes between the two nations)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More