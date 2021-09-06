Italy vs Lithuania prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Italy are back in action with another important FIFA World Cup qualifier this weekend as they lock horns with Lithuania at the Stadio Citta del Tricolore on Wednesday. The Azzurri have been exceptional over the past year and will want to win this game.

Lithuania have endured a difficult qualification campaign so far and are currently rooted to the bottom of their group. The Baltic nation suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Bulgaria over the weekend and will need to be at its best in this match.

Italy, on the other hand, ripped up the record books last week by extending their unbeaten run to an impressive 36 games. The reigning Euro champions were held to a disappointing draw by Switzerland in their previous game, however, and will need to return to winning ways on Wednesday.

36 GAMES UNBEATEN 😤



Italy set a new men’s international record for most consecutive matches without defeat 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/7gqVhbiZqF — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 5, 2021

Italy vs Lithuania Head-to-Head

Italy have a predictably good record against Lithuania and have won three out of five matches played between the two teams. Lithuania have never defeated Italy in an official fixture and will want to create history on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in March this year and ended in a comfortable 2-0 victory for Italy. Lithuania struggled to make an impact on the day and have a point to prove this week.

Italy form guide: D-D-W-W-W

Lithuania form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Italy vs Lithuania Team News

Italy have a strong squad

Italy

Marco Verratti has recovered from his injury and should be able to feature in this game. Alex Meret, Manuel Lazzari, Andrea Belotti, and Gianluca Mancini remain sidelined, however, and have been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Alex Meret, Manuel Lazzari, Andrea Belotti, Gianluca Mancini

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lithuania need to win this game

Lithuania

Fedor Chernykh has accumulated one too many yellow cards and is suspended for this game. Lithuania have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will need to field their best team this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Fedor Chernykh

Italy vs Lithuania Predicted XI

Italy Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Emerson Palmieri, Giorgio Chiellini, Alessandro Bastoni, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Jorginho, Marco Verratti, Matteo Pessina; Lorenzo Insigne, Federico Chiesa, Giacomo Raspadori

Yann Sommer made seven saves against Italy, including Jorginho’s penalty.



7 saves

5 saves inside the box

1 penalty save



Earning that clean sheet. 🧤 pic.twitter.com/7zgm8cI9KU — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 5, 2021

Lithuania Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ernestas Setkus; Vaidas Slavickas, Markas Beneta, Edgaras Utkus, Rolandas Baravykas; Vykintas Slivka, Linas Megelaitis; Arvydas Novivokas, Eligijus Jankauskas, Donatas Kazlauskas; Edgaras Dubickas

Italy vs Lithuania Prediction

Italy have grown in stature under Roberto Mancini and have unearthed several gems over the past two years. The Azzurri have hit a few roadblocks in recent weeks, however, and will want to win this game by a significant margin.

Lithuania, on the other hand, are winless in their last eight international games and have their work cut out for them this week. Italy are the better team on paper and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Italy 3-0 Lithuania

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi