Italy vs North Macedonia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Italy are set to play North Macedonia at the Stadio Renzo Barbera on Thursday for their next FIFA World Cup qualifying game.

Italy come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Ian Baraclough's Northern Ireland in their most recent game. Despite boasting the lion's share of possession and more shots on target, Italy couldn't find a way past the Northern Irish defence.

North Macedonia, on the other hand, beat ten-man Iceland 3-1 in their most recent fixture. A first-half goal from Al-Ahli left-back Ezgjan Alioski and a second-half brace from Napoli midfielder Elif Elmas sealed the deal for Blagoja Milevski's North Macedonia. AGF attacker Jon Dagur Porsteinsson scored the consolation goal for Iceland, who had young Copenhagen midfielder Isak Bergmann Johannesson sent off in the second-half.

Italy vs North Macedonia Head-to-Head

In two head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Italy have drawn one game and won one.

The two countries last faced each other in 2017, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. A first-half goal from Juventus centre-back Giorgio Chiellini for Italy was cancelled out by a second-half goal from attacker Aleksandar Trajkovski for North Macedonia.

Italy form guide: D-D-W-L-W

North Macedonia form guide: W-W-L-W-D

Italy vs North Macedonia Team News

Italy

Italy have named a strong squad. Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, the experienced Juventus centre-back duo of Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini, Chelsea midfielder Jorginho, Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli and Lazio striker Ciro Immobile have all been included.

There could be potential debuts for Lazio centre-back Luiz Felipe, Cagliari attacker Joao Pedro and Lazio forward Mattia Zaccagni. Sassuolo's young attackers Giacomo Raspadori and Gianluca Scamacca seem destined for great things, and it is evident that Roberto Mancini rates the young duo highly.

Napoli right-back Giovanni Di Lorenzo is out injured.

Injured: Giovanni Di Lorenzo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

North Macedonia

Meanwhile, North Macedonia have included Napoli midfielder Elif Elmas, Al-Ahli left-back Ezgjan Alioski and Rayo Vallecano goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski. There could be potential debuts for Zalaegerszegi TE centre-back Nikola Serafimov, Istanbulspor midfielder Valon Ethemi, Debrecen striker Dorian Babunski and Westerlo forward Erdon Daci.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Italy vs North Macedonia Predicted XI

Italy Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alessandro Florenzi, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Emerson Palmieri, Manuel Locatelli, Nicolo Barella, Marco Verratti, Domenico Berardi, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne

North Macedonia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Stole Dimitrievski, Stefan Ristovski, Darko Velkovski, Kire Ristevski, Ezgjan Alioski, Stefan Spirovski, Elif Elmas, Tihomir Kostadinov, Darko Churlinov, Milan Ristovski, Aleksandar Trajkovski

Italy vs North Macedonia Prediction

Italy are in an awkward position. Having won the Euros last year, there is a good chance they miss out on the World Cup this year. Manager Roberto Mancini deserves credit for lifting the morale of the side and leading them to Euros success, although a World Cup without Italy doesn't sound right.

North Macedonia, on the other hand, have done well in recent games. Long-serving attacker and star player Goran Pandev retired after the Euros, and it wil be interesting to see who takes his place.

Italy will be the favourites.

Prediction: Italy 2-0 North Macedonia

